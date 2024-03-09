Ukrainians are invited to join flash mob on the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's 210th anniversary: details

The State Agency for Arts and Art Education invites Ukrainians to join a flash mob on the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's 210th birthday. The idea of the campaign is to take the Kobzar, put your hand on the book, mentally address the poet, and open the book at random on any page.

Videos or photos with texts from "Kobzar" are called to be published on March 9 and 10 on their own pages in social networks, the Verkhovna Rada reports, UNN reports.

On the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's 210th birthday, we invite you to join a flash mob organized by the State Agency for Arts and Art Education and the Ukrainian Book Institute. The essence of the action is to take Kobzar, put your hand on the book, mentally address the poet, and open the book at random on any page. Read out loud the text you come across - the statement said.

It is emphasizedthat this may be the answer to your question that has long been oppressing you, and perhaps this is what Shevchenko would like to say to you personally.

Videos or photos with texts from "Kobzar" are encouraged to be posted on March 9 and 10 on their own social media pages and add the hashtags #rozvazovazKobzar and #TarasShevchenko210.

