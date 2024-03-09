$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Ukrainians are invited to join flash mob on the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's 210th anniversary: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32222 views

Ukrainians are invited to join a flash mob to mark the 210th anniversary of Taras Shevchenko's birth by reading aloud random excerpts from his book Kobzar and sharing videos/photos with the texts on social media.

The State Agency for Arts and Art Education invites Ukrainians to join a flash mob on the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's 210th birthday. The idea of the campaign is to take the Kobzar, put your hand on the book, mentally address the poet, and open the book at random on any page.

Videos or photos with texts from "Kobzar" are called to be published on March 9 and 10 on their own pages in social networks, the Verkhovna Rada reports, UNN reports.

Details

On the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's 210th birthday, we invite you to join a flash mob organized by the State Agency for Arts and Art Education and the Ukrainian Book Institute. The essence of the action is to take Kobzar, put your hand on the book, mentally address the poet, and open the book at random on any page. Read out loud the text you come across

- the statement said.

It is emphasizedthat this may be the answer to your question that has long been oppressing you, and perhaps this is what Shevchenko would like to say to you personally.

Videos or photos with texts from "Kobzar" are encouraged to be posted on March 9 and 10 on their own social media pages and add the hashtags #rozvazovazKobzar and #TarasShevchenko210.

Recall

Today, March 9, on Taras Shevchenko's birthday, a demonstration will be held in Berlin and Hamburg to demand the return of Ukrainian military and civilian prisoners held by Russia. 

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has completely or partially destroyed 1946 cultural sites - MCIP08.03.24, 00:05

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Culture
Verkhovna Rada
Taras Shevchenko
Ukraine
