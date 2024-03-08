The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has completely or partially destroyed 1946 cultural sites - MCIP

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 23751 views

01:12 PM • 83535 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 56918 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 243631 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212607 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 226236 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250499 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156404 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371917 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 193807 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 74681 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 95266 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 59980 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 52474 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 28917 views

01:12 PM • 83566 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 243659 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 194838 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 212629 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15881 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24408 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24668 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 53222 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 60720 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has completely or partially destroyed 1946 cultural sites - MCIP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38538 views

1946 cultural infrastructure facilities, 317 of which were destroyed, were damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian aggression in Ukraine as of February 25, 2024, according to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has completely or partially destroyed 1946 cultural sites - MCIP

1946 objects of cultural infrastructure were damaged or destroyed by the war. The statistics on the destruction caused by Russian aggression were calculated by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

Thus, as of February 25, 2024, 1946 cultural infrastructure facilities (including cultural institutions subordinated to the MCIP and other central executive bodies) were damaged, excluding cultural heritage monuments, of which 317 were destroyed (16%). 

 - reported the current figures in the MCIP.

Details

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the damaged facilities include:

28 cultural institutions of state ownership  (9% of the total number in Ukraine) and 1918  are municipally owned (6%).

The greatest damage to cultural infrastructure was caused in: Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

It is noted that the damaged

-        clubs - 933;

-        libraries - 695;

-        art education institutions - 151;

-        museums and galleries - 113;

-        theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 38;

-        parks, zoos, reserves - 13.

-        circuses - 3;

Clubs, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic societies and art education institutions (art schools and colleges) in 277 territorial communities (18.9% of the total number of UTCs) were destroyed:

in Vinnytsia (3.2%), Dnipropetrovs'k (19%), Donetsk (83%), Zhytomyr (17%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhzhia (36%), Kyiv (27%), Luhansk (46%), Lviv (4%), Mykolaiv (44%), Odesa (9%), Poltava (2%), Sumy (51%), Kharkiv (54%), Kherson (43%), Khmelnytskyi (17%), Cherkasy (6%), Chernihiv (47%), Kirovohrad (2%) regions and the city of Kyiv. Kyiv. 

russian aggression: 945 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine damaged06.03.24, 04:15 • 38837 views

Optional

Due to the temporary occupation of Luhansk and a large part of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, experts cannot calculate the exact number of war-damaged cultural infrastructure.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCulture
Dnipro
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Chernihiv
Poltava
Zhytomyr
Kropyvnytskyi
Vinnytsia
Cherkassy
Khmelnytsky
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
Sums
Kyiv
Kharkiv
