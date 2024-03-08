The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has completely or partially destroyed 1946 cultural sites - MCIP

1946 objects of cultural infrastructure were damaged or destroyed by the war. The statistics on the destruction caused by Russian aggression were calculated by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, UNN reports.

Thus, as of February 25, 2024, 1946 cultural infrastructure facilities (including cultural institutions subordinated to the MCIP and other central executive bodies) were damaged, excluding cultural heritage monuments, of which 317 were destroyed (16%). - reported the current figures in the MCIP.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy, the damaged facilities include:

28 cultural institutions of state ownership (9% of the total number in Ukraine) and 1918 are municipally owned (6%).

The greatest damage to cultural infrastructure was caused in: Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kyiv regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

damaged

- clubs - 933;

- libraries - 695;

- art education institutions - 151;

- museums and galleries - 113;

- theaters, cinemas and philharmonic societies - 38;

- parks, zoos, reserves - 13.

- circuses - 3;

Clubs, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic societies and art education institutions (art schools and colleges) in 277 territorial communities (18.9% of the total number of UTCs) were destroyed:

in Vinnytsia (3.2%), Dnipropetrovs'k (19%), Donetsk (83%), Zhytomyr (17%), Zakarpattia (2%), Zaporizhzhia (36%), Kyiv (27%), Luhansk (46%), Lviv (4%), Mykolaiv (44%), Odesa (9%), Poltava (2%), Sumy (51%), Kharkiv (54%), Kherson (43%), Khmelnytskyi (17%), Cherkasy (6%), Chernihiv (47%), Kirovohrad (2%) regions and the city of Kyiv. Kyiv.

Due to the temporary occupation of Luhansk and a large part of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, experts cannot calculate the exact number of war-damaged cultural infrastructure.