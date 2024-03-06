russian aggression: 945 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine damaged

945 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been damaged by russian aggression. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Between February 24, 2022, and February 25, 2024, the russian federation destroyed or damaged 945 cultural heritage sites. Of these, 128 were monuments of national importance, 742 of local importance, and 75 were newly discovered cultural heritage sites - Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

In total, the affected sites are located in 17 regions of Ukraine, with Kharkiv region suffering the most, with 235 sites destroyed or damaged. This includes 10 sites of national importance, 221 of local importance, and 4 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

Donetsk region was also the site of significant destruction, with 128 damaged facilities, of which 15 are of national importance and 113 are of local importance.

The list of affected regions also includes Odesa, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Dnipro, Luhansk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Kirovohrad.