In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19651 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 66055 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48010 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 223051 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198504 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179163 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223138 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249708 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155546 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371736 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

russian aggression: 945 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38837 views

As a result of the russian aggression, 945 objects of Ukraine's cultural heritage were damaged, including 128 of national importance.

russian aggression: 945 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine damaged

945 monuments of Ukraine's cultural heritage have been damaged by russian aggression. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Between February 24, 2022, and February 25, 2024, the russian federation destroyed or damaged 945 cultural heritage sites. Of these, 128 were monuments of national importance, 742 of local importance, and 75 were newly discovered cultural heritage sites

- Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine.

In total, the affected sites are located in 17 regions of Ukraine, with Kharkiv region suffering the most, with 235 sites destroyed or damaged. This includes 10 sites of national importance, 221 of local importance, and 4 newly discovered cultural heritage sites.

Donetsk region was also the site of significant destruction, with 128 damaged facilities, of which 15 are of national importance and 113 are of local importance.

Add

The list of affected regions also includes Odesa, Kherson, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Dnipro, Luhansk, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Zhytomyr, and Kirovohrad.

13.10.23, 00:20 • 354246 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCulture
Dnipro
Ukraine
Luhansk
Donetsk
Chernihiv
Poltava
Zhytomyr
Kropyvnytskyi
Vinnytsia
Khmelnytsky
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv
Mykolaiv
Odesa
Kherson
Sums
Kyiv
Kharkiv
