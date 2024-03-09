Japanese Ambassador recited Shevchenko's poetry

Saturday, March 9, marks the 210th anniversary of the birth of Ukrainian poet and artist Taras Shevchenko. On this day, the Ambassador of Japan paid tribute to the poet and recited his poems.

Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori chose the poem "The Prophet" and read a part of it expressively.

Online, users thanked the Japanese ambassador for showing respect for Ukrainian culture. Users also left dozens of comments of gratitude.

Ukrainians are invited to join flash mob on the occasion of Taras Shevchenko's 210th anniversary: details