Occupants' missile strike on Sumy: death toll rises to 34 people

The number of wounded as a result of the missile strike on the center of Sumy has also increased. Over the past hour, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that 117 people were injured as a result of the Russian ballistic missile attack on the city center. Among the wounded are 15 children.



UNN reports with reference to post of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Sumy: as of 18:00, 34 people died, including 2 children. 117 people were injured, including 15 children. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. - reported in the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service reported that equipment was involved to the site of the terrorist act to carry out high-altitude works. In particular, the demolition of emergency structures is being carried out in the damaged building. K-9 units are working. Rescuers are inspecting partially collapsed premises.

Rescuers published a video of the works. It is noted that the flag of Ukraine remained intact among the ruins.

In Sumy, a Russian attack took the lives of innocent people... but the flag of Ukraine remained intact among the ruins. This is a sign. This is a symbol. We stand. And we will stand. We are unbreakable. We will win!

Reminder

On the morning of April 13, the city of Sumy was hit by a Russian missile attack. Dozens of people died, including children.

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg condemned the Russian strike on Sumy.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets announced the deliberate shelling of civilians in Sumy on Palm Sunday.