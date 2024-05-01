Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol: situation was "hot" in the area of the enemy's base

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 91264 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109349 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152110 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155989 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251964 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174524 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165728 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226739 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 38696 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73041 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41052 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34102 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66704 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251964 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226739 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238427 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225157 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 91264 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 66704 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73041 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113257 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114142 views
Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol: situation was "hot" in the area of the enemy's base

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18631 views

In occupied Mariupol, Ukraine, there were explosions and smoke near the Russian base, which prompted the occupation forces to redeploy and intensify inspections.

Explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Mariupol today, and the situation was "hot" in the area of the invaders' base near the city, which prompted the occupation forces to redeploy and intensify inspections, the Mariupol City Council was informed on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Cotton near Mariupol. Today, residents of all districts of occupied Mariupol heard explosions. According to preliminary information of the Mariupol resistance, it was hot in the area of dense occupants' base near Mariupol - along the line of Shevchenko village to Agrobaza village

- the city council reported on Telegram.

As noted, "it is not yet clear whether the smoke was caused by a hit or fallen debris from Russian air defense systems." "But the occupiers immediately began to redeploy and look for correctors.  In particular, car checks have intensified in the city center," the mayor's office said.

Survived two World Wars, but not the occupation: Russians dismantled one of the oldest educational institutions in Mariupol29.04.24, 11:51 • 102410 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
taras-shevchenkoTaras Shevchenko
mariupolMariupol

