Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 9609 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 86416 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141501 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146459 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241225 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172319 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163960 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148083 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220559 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112975 views

UNN Lite
06:49 PM • 9548 views
05:32 PM • 16158 views
04:47 PM • 22873 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 107720 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111800 views
Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine discuss minority rights, equal rights of citizens and language policy

Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine discuss minority rights, equal rights of citizens and language policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108300 views

A roundtable discussion was held with the participation of the Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine to discuss the creation of a commission on national minority rights, equal rights of citizens and language policy.

A roundtable discussion was held with the participation of the Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine. They discussed the creation of a commission on the rights of national minorities, equal rights of citizens and language policy. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

A roundtable discussion was held in Chernivtsi with the participation of two Ombudsmen from Romania and Ukraine. More than 140 representatives of civil society organizations of the Romanian national community accepted the invitation to the event, along with representatives of state and local authorities.

Image

During the event, the head of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, Oleksiy Boyko, initiated the creation of a permanent commission on the rights of national minorities, and supported the idea of creating a working group on equal rights for representatives of national communities.

The roundtable also emphasized that the Constitution of Ukraine guarantees both the rights and obligations of citizens.

In addition, it was discussed that representatives of national communities in Ukraine have the opportunity to study in the state and their native languages.

Image

In conclusion, the delegation honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine and laid flowers at the monuments to Taras Shevchenko and Mihai Eminescu.

Image

I would like to thank the Romanian delegation and the Romanian Ombudsman for their visit to Ukraine

- thanked Dmytro Lubinets.

13 Ukrainian children returned home from Russian occupation - Lubinets23.05.24, 18:53 • 12256 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyPolitics
taras-shevchenkoTaras Shevchenko
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
chernivtsiChernivtsi
polandPoland

