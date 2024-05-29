Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine discuss minority rights, equal rights of citizens and language policy

A roundtable discussion was held with the participation of the Ombudsmen of Romania and Ukraine. They discussed the creation of a commission on the rights of national minorities, equal rights of citizens and language policy. This was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

Details

A roundtable discussion was held in Chernivtsi with the participation of two Ombudsmen from Romania and Ukraine. More than 140 representatives of civil society organizations of the Romanian national community accepted the invitation to the event, along with representatives of state and local authorities.

During the event, the head of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, Oleksiy Boyko, initiated the creation of a permanent commission on the rights of national minorities, and supported the idea of creating a working group on equal rights for representatives of national communities.

The roundtable also emphasized that the Constitution of Ukraine guarantees both the rights and obligations of citizens.

In addition, it was discussed that representatives of national communities in Ukraine have the opportunity to study in the state and their native languages.

In conclusion, the delegation honored the memory of the fallen defenders of Ukraine and laid flowers at the monuments to Taras Shevchenko and Mihai Eminescu.

I would like to thank the Romanian delegation and the Romanian Ombudsman for their visit to Ukraine - thanked Dmytro Lubinets.

13 Ukrainian children returned home from Russian occupation - Lubinets