13 Ukrainian children returned home from Russian occupation - Lubinets

On Thursday, May 23, 13 children were returned to Ukraine. Seven of them were returned from the TOT, and six more were returned as part of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA. This was stated by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports .

Details

We managed to return 13 Ukrainian children to their homeland! Today we have already met children who were separated from their parents or legal guardians by the front line and the occupiers - The Ombudsman said.

According to him, some of the children returned today lost their parents, some of them wanted to return on their own, but the Russian Federation prevented them from doing so, and some dreamed of going to their relatives.

☝️Приємно to inform you that our Office, which worked on this together with other government agencies and with the mediation of the State of Qatar, has brought results - children in their native land. We also expect results on other issues that were discussed during my visit to this country in April - The Human Rights Ombudsman said.

Addendum

Lubinets called on all Ukrainians to report missing children to the National Police of Ukraine by calling 102.

If you are convinced that your child has been deported to Russia or is in the TOT, you should notify us - the Ombudsman's Office - in addition to the police - emphasized the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Recall

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, during the full-scale war in Ukraine, 1891 children were injured and 546 children died as a result of Russian armed aggression .