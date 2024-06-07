In Kherson region at night shot down 3 "Shaheds", Russians hit a hypermarket, 4 wounded

In the Kherson region over the past day, 15 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, a hypermarket was attacked, 4 people were injured, and 3 Drones were shot down by air defense forces at night, Chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Prokudin, Novotyaginka, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Kizomys, Priozernoye, Belozerka, Romashkovo, Stanislav, Berislav, Tyaginka, Gavrilovka, Taras Shevchenko, Mikhaylovka, Milovo and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes over the past day.

the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 14 private houses were damaged.

A hit to a retail hypermarket and garage was recorded, and cars were damaged. due to Russian aggression, 4 people were injured - Prokudin wrote in Telegram.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces over the territory of our region destroyed 3 Shahed-131/136s, "the RMA chairman said.

The Air Force shot down 48 attack UAVs