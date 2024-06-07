In Kherson region at night shot down 3 "Shaheds", Russians hit a hypermarket, 4 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, several settlements in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, as a result of which residential buildings, a hypermarket, garages and cars were damaged, 4 people were injured, and 3 Drones were shot down by air defense forces.
In the Kherson region over the past day, 15 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, a hypermarket was attacked, 4 people were injured, and 3 Drones were shot down by air defense forces at night, Chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Friday, UNN writes.
Details
According to Prokudin, Novotyaginka, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Kizomys, Priozernoye, Belozerka, Romashkovo, Stanislav, Berislav, Tyaginka, Gavrilovka, Taras Shevchenko, Mikhaylovka, Milovo and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes over the past day.
the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 14 private houses were damaged.
A hit to a retail hypermarket and garage was recorded, and cars were damaged. due to Russian aggression, 4 people were injured
"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces over the territory of our region destroyed 3 Shahed-131/136s, "the RMA chairman said.
