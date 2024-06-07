ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

In Kherson region at night shot down 3 "Shaheds", Russians hit a hypermarket, 4 wounded

In Kherson region at night shot down 3 "Shaheds", Russians hit a hypermarket, 4 wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25115 views

Over the past day, several settlements in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, as a result of which residential buildings, a hypermarket, garages and cars were damaged, 4 people were injured, and 3 Drones were shot down by air defense forces.

In the Kherson region over the past day, 15 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, a hypermarket was attacked, 4 people were injured, and 3 Drones were shot down by air defense forces at night, Chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin said on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

According to Prokudin, Novotyaginka, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Kizomys, Priozernoye, Belozerka, Romashkovo, Stanislav, Berislav, Tyaginka, Gavrilovka, Taras Shevchenko, Mikhaylovka, Milovo and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes over the past day.

the Russian military hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 3 high-rise buildings and 14 private houses were damaged.

A hit to a retail hypermarket and garage was recorded, and cars were damaged. due to Russian aggression, 4 people were injured

- Prokudin wrote in Telegram.

"During a night drone attack, the Air Defense Forces over the territory of our  region destroyed 3 Shahed-131/136s, "the RMA chairman said.

The Air Force shot down 48 attack UAVs07.06.24, 07:36 • 38399 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
taras-shevchenkoTaras Shevchenko
khersonKherson
polandPoland

