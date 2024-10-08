Cabinet of Ministers made personnel changes in three ministries and approved appointment to the RMA

The Ukrainian government has appointed new deputy ministers of agrarian policy and veterans' affairs, as well as the state secretary of the Ministry of Culture, dismissed the deputy minister of culture, and agreed on personnel changes in Kyiv region, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, he was appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Oksana Osmachko as Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine;

Yulia Kirillova as Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs of Ukraine;

Oleg Kurochenko as State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

"Taras Shevchenko has been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine for European Integration," Melnychuk said.

In addition, according to him, the dismissal of Iryna Starenka from the post of head of the Bila Tserkva District State Administration of Kyiv Region was approved. It was also agreed to appoint Hennadiy Syvanenko as the head of the Bila Tserkva District State Administration of Kyiv Region and Iryna Starenka as the deputy head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

