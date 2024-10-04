Cabinet of Ministers made a number of personnel changes: who was appointed and dismissed

The government has dismissed and appointed several deputy ministers and a member of the language commission, and approved the dismissal of the head of the Krasnohrad District State Administration in Kharkiv region, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the Cabinet of Ministers:

Dismissed:

Olena Kramarenko from the post of Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine;

Yevhen Fedorenko as Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for European Integration.

Assignment:

Olena Kramarenko as First Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine;

Oleksiy Ryabikin as Deputy Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine;

Kateryna Ponomarenko as a member of the National Commission on State Language Standards.

The dismissal of Viktor Voitenko from the post of the head of the Krasnohrad District State Administration of Kharkiv Region was approved.

