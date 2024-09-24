Cabinet of Ministers made new appointments in the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Environment

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Nadiya Kuzmychova as Deputy Minister of Education and Science, and Oksana Sakhnatska as State Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, was appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:

Nadiya Kuzmychova as Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine;

Oksana Sakhnatska as State Secretary of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

