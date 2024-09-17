The Cabinet of Ministers appoints Oleksiy Migrin as Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksiy Migrin as deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who has been deputy head of the agency in the status of acting head since July 30, the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said in Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Oleksiy Migrin has been appointed Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," Melnychuk said.

The Cabinet of Ministers also dismissed Patr Bozhevsky from the post of state secretary of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, and appointed Herman Filatov as acting secretary.

Addendum

On July 30, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily entrusted Oleksiy Migrin with the duties of the deputy head of the State Emergency Service.

Recall

At its last meeting , the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the state secretary of the Ministry of Culture and appointed an acting one to the post. The appointment of the first deputy and deputy head of the Ternopil RSA was also approved.