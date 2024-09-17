ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 111376 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114808 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 186513 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 147512 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149155 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141296 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 192077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112268 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 181589 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104930 views

The Cabinet of Ministers appoints Oleksiy Migrin as Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service

The Cabinet of Ministers appoints Oleksiy Migrin as Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23608 views

The government appointed Oleksiy Migrin as deputy head of the State Emergency Service. The state secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development was also dismissed and appointed as acting secretary.

The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oleksiy Migrin as deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, who has been deputy head of the agency  in the status of acting head since July 30, the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk said in Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"Oleksiy Migrin has been appointed Deputy Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine," Melnychuk said.

The Cabinet of Ministers also dismissed Patr Bozhevsky from the post of state secretary of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, and appointed Herman Filatov as acting secretary.

Addendum

On July 30, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily entrusted Oleksiy Migrin with the duties of the deputy head of the State Emergency Service.

Recall

At its last meeting , the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed the state secretary of the Ministry of Culture and appointed an acting one to the post. The appointment of the first deputy and deputy head of the Ternopil RSA was also approved.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

