The winners of the Shevchenko Prize 2024 have been determined

The winners of the most prestigious Ukrainian literary and artistic prize have already been determined. The Taras Shevchenko National Prize Committee published a statement on its official website, UNN reports.

However, the Committee will announce the names of the winners and the works only after the Presidential Decree on awarding the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024 is published.

On February 6, the third round of the competition among literary and artistic works nominated for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine in 2024 was held. The Committee members, having reviewed the literary and artistic works in seven nominations, determined the winners of the competition in the following nominations by secret ballot: "Literature, Publicistics, Journalism, Musical Art, Theater Art, and Visual Arts. - said the Prize Committee.

Details

In accordance with the rules for awarding the prize, the Committee's Secretariat will soon submit a proposal for the National Prize and a draft of the relevant Presidential Decree.

Following the publication of the Presidential Decree on awarding the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine for 2024, the list of literary and artistic works and their authors awarded the highest state award in the humanitarian sphere will be published on the Committee's official website.

It is noted that the winners are already preparing diplomas and badges of honor to be presented to them during the celebrations on the occasion of the 210th anniversary of the birth of the Great Kobzar. At the same time, they will also receive the monetary part of the National Prize in the amount determined annually by the President of Ukraine on the proposal of the Committee.

For reference

The Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine or Shevchenko Prize - is a state award of Ukraine, the highest creative award in Ukraine for a significant contribution to the development of culture and art. It was founded in 1961.

The National Prize was established to reward the most outstanding works of literature and art, journalism and publicism that are the supreme spiritual heritage of the Ukrainian people, affirm high humanistic ideals, enrich the historical memory of the people, their national consciousness and identity, and are aimed at state-building and democratization of Ukrainian society.