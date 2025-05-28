$41.680.11
47.310.02
Meeting in Berlin: Zelenskyy thanked Steinmeier for the transfer of air defense systems and his patronage over the Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1720 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Germany for its leadership in defense support of Ukraine and its contribution to the protection of the sky. The parties also discussed the restoration of Chernihiv region.

Meeting in Berlin: Zelenskyy thanked Steinmeier for the transfer of air defense systems and his patronage over the Chernihiv region

During a meeting in Berlin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for European leadership in supporting Ukraine's defense and the transfer of air defense systems. They discussed further assistance to Ukrainians and Germany's important role in the reconstruction of Chernihiv region. This was reported by the President on his Telegram page, UNN reports.

Details

Held a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Thanked Germany for its European leadership in defense support of Ukraine, especially for its contribution to protecting lives and the transfer of air defense systems

- the message reads.

Zelenskyy also noted that the Ukrainian delegation discussed cooperation at the state and regional levels and further support for Ukrainians with German partners.

The patronage of the President of Germany over the Chernihiv region is important. Thanks to this support, four shelters are already being equipped in the region's communities

- added the President.

He thanked Germany for its comprehensive assistance and willingness to support Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Chernihiv Oblast
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Telegram
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.46
Bitcoin
$107,684.60
S&P 500
$5,908.83
Tesla
$362.68
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,322.35
Ethereum
$2,652.65