Zelenskyy and Merz discussed support for Ukraine and post-war reconstruction with German business

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with representatives of German business. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, German companies are already well represented on the Ukrainian market - Kyiv and Berlin can and should do more to strengthen business ties between the countries.

Zelenskyy and Merz spoke about a wide range of cooperation, including medicine, rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, support for Ukraine's energy sector and participation of German business in reconstruction, agricultural production, logistics, etc.

Thank you for helping our soldiers in rehabilitation. We will scale up this work. Thank you to German companies for continuing to help and work in Ukraine during the war. We can unlock more potential everywhere – said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Berlin will continue military support for Ukraine and will finance a significant part of Starlink.