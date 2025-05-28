Zelenskyy and Merz discussed support for Ukraine and post-war reconstruction with German business

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin
05:16 PM • 1054 views

Trump Says He Is Ready to Negotiate With Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
02:57 PM • 15533 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
12:43 PM • 43736 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 69094 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 62108 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 77521 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 156461 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 69906 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151959 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 202099 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.3m/s
86%
745mm
Popular news

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 63248 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 100951 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 29845 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 55287 views

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

02:58 PM • 6690 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 56202 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 151959 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 164558 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 169459 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 202099 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Boris Pistorius

Mykhailo Podolyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Binyamin Netanyahu

Actual places

Berlin

Vatican City

Kyiv

Romania

Slovakia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 30543 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 101628 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 55018 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 59415 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 126540 views
Actual

Nord Stream 2

Telegram

Starlink

Fox News

Facebook

Zelenskyy and Merz discussed support for Ukraine and post-war reconstruction with German business

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz met with representatives of German business to discuss cooperation in various fields. They discussed support for the energy sector, rehabilitation of soldiers and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Merz discussed support for Ukraine and post-war reconstruction with German business

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with representatives of German business. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of state's Telegram.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, German companies are already well represented on the Ukrainian market - Kyiv and Berlin can and should do more to strengthen business ties between the countries.

Zelenskyy and Merz spoke about a wide range of cooperation, including medicine, rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers, support for Ukraine's energy sector and participation of German business in reconstruction, agricultural production, logistics, etc.

Thank you for helping our soldiers in rehabilitation. We will scale up this work. Thank you to German companies for continuing to help and work in Ukraine during the war. We can unlock more potential everywhere

– said Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Berlin will continue military support for Ukraine and will finance a significant part of Starlink.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Starlink
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Berlin
Kyiv
Brent
$64.62
Bitcoin
$107,472.00
S&P 500
$5,911.15
Tesla
$361.37
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,319.15
Ethereum
$2,640.31