Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled an additional train Uzhhorod - Kyiv for peak dates

On peak dates from May 30 to June 2, an additional train No. 284/283 Uzhhorod – Kyiv has been scheduled. This was announced by Ukrzaliznytsia, reports UNN.

The train will depart from Uzhhorod on May 30 and June 1 at 23:14 and arrive in Kyiv at 13:12. In the opposite direction, from Kyiv, the train will depart on May 31 and June 2 at 15:12 and arrive in Uzhhorod at 5:20, the statement said.

