Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"
07:55 AM • 1574 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

06:00 AM • 8924 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

05:00 AM • 19822 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 27, 01:16 PM • 89356 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

May 27, 11:19 AM • 91905 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

May 27, 08:04 AM • 98725 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

May 26, 02:22 PM • 152347 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

May 26, 01:26 PM • 227000 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

May 26, 11:58 AM • 187361 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 186349 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Publications
Exclusives
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exclusive

Children's Day: Free Train Tours Open in Kyiv and Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Ukrzaliznytsia invites children aged 5 to 14 to free excursions on June 1 in Kyiv (Darnytsia depot) and Lviv (locomotive repair plant). Registration is required.

Children's Day: Free Train Tours Open in Kyiv and Lviv

To the Children's Day Ukrzaliznytsia announces open free Iron excursions in Kyiv and Lviv. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, these excursions are a great way to get acquainted with the railway, learn how two large railway locations in the country are arranged - the "Darnytsia" high-speed depot in Kyiv, the location of Intercity+ trains, and the Lviv locomotive repair plant, where passenger locomotives are brought back to life.

In Kyiv, excursions will take place on Sunday, June 1, according to the following schedule:

  • gathering of participants in the lobby at the Central Railway Station at 12:15;
    • trip to the depot by Intercity+;
      • about 2 hours of excursion on site;
        • return to the station around 15:25.

          Lviv:

          • gathering of participants at Lviv Railway Station at 10:00;
            • walking to the plant location;
              • two-hour excursion;
                • return to the station approximately at 12:30.

                  Children aged 5 to 14 with one accompanying person will be able to take part in the excursion.

                  The number of places is limited, registration of participants is required at the links below:

                  1. Kyiv: https://forms.gle/AFrhPsqdckMvdbgi9

                  2. Lviv: https://forms.gle/zCaRh2T9JFdh11uy7

                  Let us remind you

                  The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 4.3 billion to Ukrzaliznytsia for the payment of salaries, fuel and lubricants, and electricity. This is to support the stability of rail transport.

                  Yana Sokolivska

                  Yana Sokolivska

                  Society
                  Ukrainian Railways
                  Lviv
                  Kyiv
