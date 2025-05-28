Children's Day: Free Train Tours Open in Kyiv and Lviv

To the Children's Day Ukrzaliznytsia announces open free Iron excursions in Kyiv and Lviv. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Details

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, these excursions are a great way to get acquainted with the railway, learn how two large railway locations in the country are arranged - the "Darnytsia" high-speed depot in Kyiv, the location of Intercity+ trains, and the Lviv locomotive repair plant, where passenger locomotives are brought back to life.

In Kyiv, excursions will take place on Sunday, June 1, according to the following schedule:

gathering of participants in the lobby at the Central Railway Station at 12:15;

trip to the depot by Intercity+;

about 2 hours of excursion on site;

return to the station around 15:25.

Lviv:

gathering of participants at Lviv Railway Station at 10:00;

walking to the plant location;

two-hour excursion;

return to the station approximately at 12:30.

Children aged 5 to 14 with one accompanying person will be able to take part in the excursion.

The number of places is limited, registration of participants is required at the links below:

1. Kyiv: https://forms.gle/AFrhPsqdckMvdbgi9

2. Lviv: https://forms.gle/zCaRh2T9JFdh11uy7

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 4.3 billion to Ukrzaliznytsia for the payment of salaries, fuel and lubricants, and electricity. This is to support the stability of rail transport.