Ukraine and Finland have signed a number of documents in the field of security, energy and education: what is expected

Ukraine and Finland have signed agreements in the fields of energy, education and security. In particular, an agreement was signed on the implementation of a program aimed at developing high-quality academic specialized education within the framework of the "New Ukrainian School" reform. This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, reports UNN.

Details

Ukraine and Finland will strengthen cooperation in the fields of security, energy, education and other key sectors, in particular, a memorandum was signed aimed at developing partnerships in the field of energy. The document aims to form a sustainable, secure, decentralized and environmentally friendly energy system of Ukraine - Shmyhal said.

He also noted that the countries signed an agreement on the implementation of the "Learning Together 2" program, which aims to develop high-quality academic specialized education within the framework of the "New Ukrainian School" reform for students in grades 10-12.

Within the framework of this program, teachers will be provided with support to acquire relevant skills and knowledge. Educational institutions will receive assistance in the process of developing educational programs in accordance with the profiles they have chosen. - added Shmyhal.

Another document that was signed is a joint statement that expands the interaction between the countries in the field of security, emphasizes the readiness for joint implementation of projects in the field of ammunition production, defense industry development, research and information exchange.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and Finland signed a joint statement on the establishment of the Shelter Coalition, which will attract about 14 billion euros of resources for the construction of shelters.