The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza", Péter Magyar, has announced the possible interference of Russian special services in the parliamentary elections in Hungary. According to him, employees of Russian military intelligence arrived in Budapest several weeks ago. This is reported by UNN with reference to Deutsche Welle.

Magyar reported that employees of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces arrived in Budapest several weeks ago. According to the politician, their goal could have been to influence the results of the parliamentary elections in Hungary, which are to be held on April 12.

"We demand an immediate cessation of external interference," he said. - he stated.

The opposition politician also called on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to expel Russian intelligence officers from the country, who, according to him, arrived under diplomatic cover. In addition, Magyar demanded the convocation of the Hungarian National Security Committee.

"I ask to be immediately informed about what information the Hungarian government has received from the services of allied countries about Russia's interference and why it has not yet taken measures in response to these unprecedented actions by Russia," the leader of the Tisza party added. - added the leader of the "Tisza" party.

Magyar also called on the country's citizens to come to the polls on April 12.

"Long live a free, independent, European Hungary! Russians, go home," Magyar wrote. - Magyar wrote.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed Sergei Kiriyenko to deal with Hungary to help Viktor Orbán win the parliamentary elections. Kiriyenko maintains ties with the organizers of Orbán's party campaign.