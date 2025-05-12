"Mom, don't worry, I've eaten": Zelenskyy touchingly congratulated his mother on Mother's Day
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy tenderly congratulated his mother on Mother's Day in a video message, thanking her for her love. A survey showed that 75% of Ukrainians also congratulate their mothers.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy touchingly congratulated his mother on Mother's Day, which was celebrated on May 11. This is reported by UNN.
Details
In his evening video address, the head of state noted that "we all say "thank you" to our mothers today".
Thank you for the absolute love that knows no bounds, and for everything that a mother does for her child, and for the fact that each of us is always and under any circumstances a child, as long as there is a mother.
"Mom, thank you! Mom, don't worry - I ate, everything is fine," Zelenskyy said.
Recall
A Viber poll showed that 75% of Ukrainians congratulate mothers on Mother's Day. About 60% give gifts, 27% call.
"Ukrposhta" has released a new stamp dedicated to Mother's Day09.05.25, 10:50 • 2470 views