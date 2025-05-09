$41.510.07
War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive
07:57 AM • 9464 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14136 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
05:39 AM • 19362 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 31409 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

May 8, 05:55 PM • 58458 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
May 8, 01:38 PM • 93946 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

May 8, 01:00 PM • 145728 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 110724 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 110818 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 179306 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

"Ukrposhta" has released a new stamp dedicated to Mother's Day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

For Mother's Day, Ukrposhta released a stamp dedicated to the mothers of Ukrainian defenders, with the wish to wait for them alive. The stamp was launched near the Motherland Monument.

"Ukrposhta" has released a new stamp dedicated to Mother's Day

On May 11, Ukraine and many countries around the world will celebrate Mother's Day. This year, Ukrposhta is dedicating a new postage stamp to the mothers of Ukrainian defenders, with the wish that they wait for their children alive and unharmed. This was announced by the General Director of "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilianskyi, reports UNN.

Details

This year, Ukrposhta decided to dedicate a stamp in honor of this day to the mothers of our soldiers and wish them to wait for their sons and daughters home!

- stated in the post.

Smilianskyi added that the new stamp was launched together with the director of the Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II Yuriy Savchuk. The place for this was chosen symbolically - near the Motherland Monument, a monument that has become a landmark of Ukraine. It was opened exactly 44 years ago - May 9, 1981.

Once again, our congratulations to all mothers in Ukrposhta, all mothers in Ukraine, and wishes of happiness, love and victory!

- he added.

"Ukrposhta" purchased chicken legs for self-defense of postmen from dogs09.04.25, 16:03 • 18946 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Society
Ukrposhta
Ukraine
