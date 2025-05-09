"Ukrposhta" has released a new stamp dedicated to Mother's Day

On May 11, Ukraine and many countries around the world will celebrate Mother's Day. This year, Ukrposhta is dedicating a new postage stamp to the mothers of Ukrainian defenders, with the wish that they wait for their children alive and unharmed. This was announced by the General Director of "Ukrposhta" Ihor Smilianskyi, reports UNN.

Details

This year, Ukrposhta decided to dedicate a stamp in honor of this day to the mothers of our soldiers and wish them to wait for their sons and daughters home! - stated in the post.

Smilianskyi added that the new stamp was launched together with the director of the Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II Yuriy Savchuk. The place for this was chosen symbolically - near the Motherland Monument, a monument that has become a landmark of Ukraine. It was opened exactly 44 years ago - May 9, 1981.

Once again, our congratulations to all mothers in Ukrposhta, all mothers in Ukraine, and wishes of happiness, love and victory! - he added.

"Ukrposhta" purchased chicken legs for self-defense of postmen from dogs