Finland radically tightens rules for obtaining permanent residence permits from 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Finnish Ministry of Interior has announced stricter criteria for obtaining a permanent residence permit, which will come into force on January 8, 2026. The changes include extending the period of residence to six years, mandatory proficiency in the state language, and stable employment history.

Finland radically tightens rules for obtaining permanent residence permits from 2026

The Finnish Ministry of the Interior has announced the introduction of stricter criteria for foreigners applying for permanent residence permits. The new rules will come into force on January 8, 2026. This was reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The main changes concern the length of stay in the country, the level of proficiency in the state language, and the availability of stable employment history.

New requirements for terms and integration

The main change in the Aliens Act is the extension of the required period of residence in the country from four to six years. In addition, the economic and linguistic integration of the applicant becomes a mandatory condition.

According to the government program, applicants will be required to comply with the rules of society, as well as work and learn the language.

– commented Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen on the innovations.

The clarification from the relevant department states: "Applicants who have resided in Finland for six years may be granted a permanent residence permit provided that they are proficient in Finnish or Swedish at a satisfactory level and have worked in Finland for at least two years."

Exceptions and additional restrictions

For certain categories of applicants, the possibility of obtaining permanent status after four years of residence will remain, but the conditions have become stricter.

Russia topped the anti-rating of the most dangerous countries in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2025, Ukraine is in second place16.12.25, 15:57 • 3212 views

This is only possible with a confirmed annual income of 40,000 euros or more, a master's degree recognized in Finland and two years of work experience, or a high level of proficiency in the state language and three years of employment.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs pays special attention to the social responsibility of applicants.

If applicants meet the employment history requirements, they will also be required not to have received unemployment benefits or social assistance for more than three months.

– the message says.

In addition, any conviction to imprisonment automatically nullifies the period of residence. After serving the sentence, the foreigner will have to start counting the six-year period of stay in the country from scratch.

EU's Eastern Flank begins work on material defense against Russia: Finland convenes summit14.12.25, 18:41 • 5944 views

Stepan Haftko

