Finnish President Stubb to visit Paris on January 6 for meeting with Coalition of the Willing

Finnish President Stubb will visit Paris on January 6 to participate in a meeting with leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President of Finland.

The Office of the President of Finland added that the meeting is hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Discussions will focus on the coalition's support for Ukraine, recent developments and negotiations on a peace proposal, as well as next steps in peace talks.

