Finnish President Stubb to visit Paris on January 6 for meeting with Coalition of the Willing

04:10 PM • 1582 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
03:12 PM • 4704 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
11:39 AM • 14079 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 22843 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 19102 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 56863 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 83275 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 62208 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 56704 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 187569 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift
Russians attacked a hospital in Chernihiv region with drones: consequences shown
Daughter of Hollywood star Tommy Lee Jones found dead in hotel at 34
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
Raped a 13-year-old girl while her mother was giving birth in the hospital: a suspect was taken into custody in Vinnytsia region
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 187569 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Ihor Terekhov
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
State Border of Ukraine
France
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
Finnish President Stubb to visit Paris on January 6 for meeting with Coalition of the Willing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on January 6, 2026. The meeting, hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, will discuss support for Ukraine and peace negotiations.

Finnish President Stubb to visit Paris on January 6 for meeting with Coalition of the Willing

Finnish President Stubb will visit Paris on January 6 to participate in a meeting with leaders of the Coalition of the Willing, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the President of Finland.

President of the Republic Alexander Stubb will participate in a meeting with the Coalition of the Willing, a group of countries supporting Ukraine, on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, in Paris 

- the message says.

The main thing is security guarantees for Ukraine: Zelenskyy announced that the chiefs of general staffs will meet on January 501.01.26, 19:35 • 4602 views

The Office of the President of Finland added that the meeting is hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Discussions will focus on the coalition's support for Ukraine, recent developments and negotiations on a peace proposal, as well as next steps in peace talks.

Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats30.12.25, 17:00 • 49288 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Alexander Stubb
Emmanuel Macron
Finland
Paris
France
Ukraine