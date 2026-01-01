$42.350.03
The main thing is security guarantees for Ukraine: Zelenskyy announced that the chiefs of general staffs will meet on January 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

President Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the chiefs of general staffs on January 5 to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. On January 3, national security advisors will meet, and on January 6, European leaders will meet.

The main thing is security guarantees for Ukraine: Zelenskyy announced that the chiefs of general staffs will meet on January 5

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that on January 5, a meeting of the chiefs of general staffs will take place, the main thing being security guarantees for Ukraine, reports UNN.

January 5 – there will be a meeting of military personnel, chiefs of general staffs will meet. The main thing is security guarantees for Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to him, politically almost everything is ready, and "it is important to work out every detail of how the guarantees will work in the sky, on land, at sea, if we manage to end the war."

Let's add

The head of state reminded that on January 3, a meeting of national security advisors will take place in Ukraine. This is the first such meeting in Ukraine regarding peace.

European representatives, plus we expect the American team online. And 15 countries have confirmed, plus representatives of European structures and NATO.

- Zelenskyy noted.

On January 6, according to the President, a meeting at the level of leaders will take place: European countries, leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

We are currently preparing for the meeting to be productive, and for support to increase, and for political confidence in guarantees and a peace agreement to increase. Thank you to everyone who helps us.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
NATO
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine