Ukrainian detained at Polish airport with radio jamming device

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

A 23-year-old Ukrainian was detained at Okęcie Airport with a device that jams air communication frequencies. He was taken into custody after suspicious behavior and refusal to explain himself.

Ukrainian detained at Polish airport with radio jamming device

A 23-year-old Ukrainian man was detained at Okęcie Airport in Poland with a radio jamming device operating in frequency bands reserved for air communication and navigation. The Ukrainian was taken into custody. This is reported by Rzeczpospolita, according to UNN

Details 

According to the publication, the Ukrainian was arrested on the second day of Christmas, and the next day a Warsaw court took him into custody. He was found to have a radio jamming device operating in frequency bands reserved for air communication and navigation.

It is noted that airports are considered critical infrastructure, so the matter was treated with the utmost seriousness. The Warsaw-Ochota District Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation.

Poland demands Belarus extradite two Ukrainian citizens over railway sabotage20.11.25, 12:56 • 3600 views

The publication adds that the behavior of the 23-year-old Ukrainian aroused suspicion among airport security. He settled in one of the food courts located in the lobby of Okęcie Airport – an area open to passengers. He sat down at a table, ordered coffee and snacks, set up his laptop, but stayed there for hours. 

On the day of his arrest, with his laptop set up, he spent about six hours there. This behavior distinguished him from other passengers who briefly stopped there while waiting for their flights. It is possible that Ilya was "loitering" near the airport lobby for several days before his arrest, behaving similarly – however, this will be confirmed after reviewing surveillance camera footage. After his arrest, Ilya could not rationally explain what he was doing at the airport or why he had a jammer. According to our sources, he refused to answer about his status – profession, wealth, or criminal record. One day he claimed to be a soldier, and the next – a businessman. He also did not explain what he was doing in Poland, when he arrived here, and why 

– adds the publication.

Recall 

Finnish police detained a cargo ship en route from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Israel, on suspicion of sabotaging an underwater cable between Helsinki and Estonia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

