Rubrics
Trump named European leaders who participated in peace talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

After talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Donald Trump named the European leaders with whom they communicated. He also recognized the war in Ukraine as the largest since World War II.

Trump named European leaders who participated in peace talks

Donald Trump named the European leaders who participated in the peace talks and also recognized the war in Ukraine as the largest since World War II. US President Donald Trump announced this after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Details

Mr. President and I have just spoken with European leaders. Emmanuel Macron - the French President, Alexander Stubb - the President of Finland, the President of Poland Karol Nawrocki, the Norwegian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni (Prime Minister of Italy), Keir Starmer (Prime Minister of Great Britain), Friedrich Merz - the Chancellor of Germany, Mark Rutte - the NATO Secretary General, Ursula von der Leyen - the head of the European Commission - we spoke with all of them

- emphasized the US President.

In addition, he emphasized the success of the negotiations.

These are great world leaders, we had a very substantial conversation with them, and it was the right moment for such a joint meeting - 95%, well, I won't say exactly, but we have moved much further, and undoubtedly, this is the biggest war since World War II, since those times

- emphasized Donald Trump.

Recall

The meeting between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States lasted more than two hours. Currently, the presidents are holding a video conference with European leaders.

Alla Kiosak

