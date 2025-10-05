Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv is very difficult after the enemy attack

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
07:57 AM • 13563 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 34453 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 61237 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 120058 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 106175 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 104258 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 130381 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 103084 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 47290 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 53945 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.7m/s
65%
745mm
Popular news
Greece plans to transfer a package of heavy weapons and ammunition worth 199 million euros to UkraineOctober 5, 02:22 AM • 10718 views
Turkish Foreign Minister predicts a breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine war negotiations in a few monthsOctober 5, 02:37 AM • 19314 views
MiG-31K takes off in Russia: missile threat to all of UkraineOctober 5, 03:13 AM • 19215 views
Public transport stopped in Lviv due to massive enemy attackOctober 5, 03:51 AM • 8254 views
Lviv after Russian shelling in smoke: residents are asked to close windows and stay homeOctober 5, 05:21 AM • 9720 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 120068 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 70599 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 83566 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 130386 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 103087 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sadovyi
Ivan Fedorov
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 41187 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 39167 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 106178 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 49678 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 51773 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31
Tu-95

Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv is very difficult after the enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi stated that the situation in the city is very difficult after the enemy attack. More than 1,000 windows, a school, a kindergarten, and a church were damaged.

Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv is very difficult after the enemy attack

The mayor of Lviv summarized the consequences of the enemy's attack on the city in a short report on his social media page. UNN reports this with reference to Andriy Sadovyi's page on his TG channel.

Details

Briefly about the consequences of the shelling of Lviv: more than 1000 windows, a school, a kindergarten, and a church were damaged. The situation is very difficult. We will help everyone.

- Sadovyi reported.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions thundered.

On Sunday, October 5, as of 8 a.m., several fires continued in Lviv after the Russian shelling.

Due to the massive shelling of Lviv, public transport was suspended.

Lviv after Russian shelling in smoke: residents are asked to close windows and stay home05.10.25, 08:21 • 9792 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv