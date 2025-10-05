Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv is very difficult after the enemy attack

The mayor of Lviv summarized the consequences of the enemy's attack on the city in a short report on his social media page. UNN reports this with reference to Andriy Sadovyi's page on his TG channel.

Details

Briefly about the consequences of the shelling of Lviv: more than 1000 windows, a school, a kindergarten, and a church were damaged. The situation is very difficult. We will help everyone. - Sadovyi reported.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, explosions thundered.

On Sunday, October 5, as of 8 a.m., several fires continued in Lviv after the Russian shelling.

Due to the massive shelling of Lviv, public transport was suspended.

Lviv after Russian shelling in smoke: residents are asked to close windows and stay home