Lviv after Russian shelling in smoke: residents are asked to close windows and stay home

On Sunday, October 5, several fires are ongoing in Lviv after Russian shelling. Residents are asked to close windows, stay in a safe place, and not rush outside after the alarm ends. This was reported by the city mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

While there is no confirmed information about dangerous emissions in Lviv, it is best to close windows and stay in a safe place just in case. After the Russian shelling, several fires are ongoing in the city, so it is important to protect yourself from possible harmful fumes and smoke. - stated the mayor of Lviv in his post.

Andriy Sadovyi also urged citizens not to rush out into the street after the alarm ends.

"The relevant services are already working. No panic. Everything will be fine. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones!" he added.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were working in the city, and explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.

In addition, public transport in Lviv was suspended due to the large-scale shelling.