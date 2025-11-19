Thick smoke over Lviv after Russian attack: mayor says there's no health threat, but advises closing windows

t.me/andriysadovyi

Thick smoke is observed over Lviv after the enemy hit warehouses, reported Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, indicating that, preliminarily, there is no threat to health, but advises closing windows, writes UNN.

Thick smoke over Lviv is the result of tires catching fire in civilian warehouses hit by the enemy. There is currently no information about casualties. - Sadovyi noted on Telegram.

For now, according to him, this is all confirmed information about the hit.

According to preliminary data, the smoke does not pose a threat to health. However, just in case, close the windows. - Sadovyi indicated.

Recall

On the night of November 19, Lviv and the region were attacked by Russian missiles and drones. An energy facility, a woodworking enterprise, and warehouses were damaged, with no casualties.