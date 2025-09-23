$41.380.13
Lviv to get Defenders' Memorial at Holoskiv Cemetery - Sadovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

The mayor of Lviv announced the creation of the Defenders' Memorial at Holoskiv Cemetery. It will feature 278 burials in a unified style, with an area for commemorative events, an information center, and a bell tower.

Lviv to get Defenders' Memorial at Holoskiv Cemetery - Sadovyi

Another place of Memory for Defenders will appear in Lviv – it is about the Memorial at Holoskivske Cemetery in the northwestern part of the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Details

According to Sadovyi, 278 graves will be arranged here in a single style, following the example of the Heroes' Memorial in Lychakiv.

At the entrance there will be a square for commemorative events, an information center, a bell tower, flagpoles and an oak tree as a symbol of memory. All gravestones will have Cossack crosses and appropriate military attributes, the mayor said.

Sadovyi added that today, September 23, the executive committee of the Lviv City Council approved the concept of the Memorial, and the development and implementation of this project is next.

We want that regardless of which cemetery of the Lviv community a Defender is buried in, the graves should be recognizable and perceived as part of a single memorial complex. This is about unity and dignity

- wrote the mayor of Lviv.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in the draft budget for 2026 provided more than 3.6 billion hryvnias for the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This is three times more than in 2025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEvents
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv