Extended blackout check: Lviv begins 3-week testing of alternative electricity, water, and gas supply

Starting Saturday, Lviv will switch to a testing mode for electricity, water, gas, and communication supply. The decision was approved by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. The goal is to ensure that alternative sources will work in the event of a blackout.

UNN reports with reference to the Lviv mayor's social media page.

Andriy Sadovyi emphasized that winter could be difficult, as evidenced by the events on the night of October 10, particularly the incident with the occupiers shelling facilities in Kyiv.

According to the head of the western Ukrainian city, Lviv must live in a test mode to prepare for winter force majeure situations due to the actions of Russian invaders. It is noted that the test alternative supply of electricity, water, and other services will last for 3 weeks in Lviv.

We need to check all our resources, mechanisms, provision, and efficiency. We do this every year, but for the first time simultaneously across the entire city. This weekend, we will disconnect traffic lights from the main power supply and switch them to alternative power to ensure they will work in the event of a blackout. The same applies to everything important for the city's functioning.