In Lviv, the exhumation of the bodies of Soviet military personnel and NKVD officers on the Hill of Glory, which is a symbol of the occupation period in the city, has been completed. A total of 355 remains were found, which will be reburied at the Holoskivske cemetery, UNN writes with reference to the Telegram page of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

Today, the exhumation of burials here has been completed. 355 remains have been found. All of them, along with NKVD agent Kuznetsov and Putin, will be reburied at the Holoskivske cemetery. We are ready to exchange all these remains for Ukrainian defenders. The work was carried out with all permits, under the supervision of specialists - Sadovyi reported.

The mayor added that during the exhumation, an inconsistency was found in the number of slabs and burials. Very little accompanying material was also found — only buttons, remnants of uniforms, shoes, and guard badges.

Metal garlands from columns and fences were transferred to the "Territory of Terror" museum. The "eternal flame" structure will also be transferred there - Sadovyi added.

He added that the next step will be an open discussion about the new meaning of this territory.

Without imperial myths. With respect for memory. Thank you all for your work! - Sadovyi emphasized.

Addition

In Lviv, the exhumation and reburial of 1804 human remains from the former Soviet memorial at Lychakiv Cemetery have been completed. The remains of soldiers from various armies have been reburied in different cemeteries.

In the village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil region, search operations have been completed and the remains of 42 people have been found. DNA tests for identification will be carried out in Poland.