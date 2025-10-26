Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours

After a four-day water supply crisis in Lviv, repair work on the main water pipeline has been completed. The emergency section of pipes has been replaced, and the newly installed section has been checked, writes UNN with reference to Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

The emergency pipe has already been replaced — the new one has been installed and checked. From 10:30, we are gradually starting to supply water. The system fills up not immediately, but step by step, to avoid water hammer and to ensure the water is clean. - Sadovyi reported.

The mayor noted that the network is large and stretches for more than 30 kilometers. In this regard, water will return gradually, within 11–12 hours (if there are no new ruptures).

Specialists of "Lvivvodokanal" monitor the pressure and condition of the system around the clock so that water appears in all areas without problems. - Sadovyi emphasized.

Let's add

As reported by Lvivvodokanal, specialists continue to monitor the system's condition and pressure parameters so that water supply to all areas of the city resumes without complications.

And the utility workers also reminded of the locations of water carriers:

• Zaliznychna St., 19;

• Zolota St., 26;

• Briukhovychi, station;

• Brativ Mikhnovskykh St., 33;

• Shevchenka St., 60;

• Riasna-Ruska, Malynova St., 11–21;

• Ozhenova St. — Biberovycha;

• Rudno, Ohiyenka St.;

• Shevchenka St., 17–19 (Britannia microdistrict).

Water collection tanks (3 m³):

• Velychkovskoho St., 34–36;

• Velychkovskoho St., 50;

• Shevchenka St., 388;

• Shevchenka St., 348a (area 350);

• Povitriana St. – Ozerna;

• Povitriana St., 92;

• Roksoliany St., 57;

• Povitriana St. (near St. Andrew's Church).

Hydrant water dispensers:

• Turyanskoho St., 19;

• Yatskova St., 18;

• Marka Vovchka St., 41;

• Morozenka St. – Odeska.

If the water runs out, tank trucks leave to replenish supplies and return to the same addresses. - summarized Lvivvodokanal.

Recall

In Lviv, due to a new accident on the main water pipeline, about 50,000 Lviv residents — approximately 10% of the city's population — were left without water supply. Residents of the Zaliznychnyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts remain without water.

The company admitted that it faced the most massive challenge for the city's water supply system in recent decades.