Russian attack on Lviv: Sparrow industrial park hit

On Sunday, October 5, the Russians attacked Lviv - the Sparrow industrial park was hit. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.

"This is a civilian object, without any military component," Sadovyi wrote. - Sadovyi wrote.

He added that another enemy drone was flying towards Lviv.

Additionally

According to information on the website of the architectural company abmk, the total area of the Sparrow industrial park is 113,000 m2. The object was designed in 2020, construction began in 2021, and was completed in 2023.

The main objectives of creating an industrial park are:

development of the industrial and logistics potential of the region by creating the necessary infrastructure;

activation of innovative activities;

realization of BPO, SSC potential;

increase in the volume of investments in the region;

increase in tax revenues and payments to the budget and state target funds;

creation of new jobs, including for highly qualified personnel;

increase in income levels in the region.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were operating in the city, explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.