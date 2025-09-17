"Bug" found in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: what is known

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported the presence of a wiretapping device in his office. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official's publication on Telegram.

Details

According to Sadovyi, the wiretapping device was poorly installed in his radiotelephone, which caused the device to "freeze." When it was sent for repair, a foreign device was discovered.

This is my desk. There are many phones here, including special ones. And very often I communicate with various respected people here. What was my surprise? The phone started glitching. - the official stated.

The mayor of Lviv demands that the SBU provide an answer regarding this incident.

Recall

Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, stated the need to introduce the possibility of autonomous wiretapping of offenders' phones.