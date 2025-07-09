A huge tornado was spotted in Lviv Oblast
Kyiv • UNN
A huge tornado was spotted in Lviv Oblast, and a video of it is circulating on social media. This natural phenomenon was observed after a strong storm on July 8, which caused trees to fall and power outages.
On July 8, a strong storm with thunder and squally winds raged in Lviv, leading to fallen trees and power outages. Mayor Andriy Sadovyi urged residents to stay in safe places.