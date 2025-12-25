In Lviv, mournful carols were sung for Ukrainians killed in the war
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv, on Christmas Day, the "Homin" choir sang mournful carols dedicated to Ukrainians who died in the war. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced this event.
On Christmas in Lviv, our "Homin" choir sang mournful carols for Ukrainians who died in the war. We remember who made this holiday possible for us today
