In Lviv, mournful carols were sung for Ukrainians killed in the war

04:14 PM • 5910 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 27069 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 29312 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 34390 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 23150 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 19677 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 15229 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 55826 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 72489 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33411 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 15141 views
Hit to Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery reported in Russia: what is knownPhotoDecember 25, 10:37 AM • 4374 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 37832 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 9536 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 6816 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 27075 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 55826 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 41006 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 72489 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 58954 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Charles III
Mykola Leontovych
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Village
Germany
Europe
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 3714 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 7024 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 9760 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 15260 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 22418 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

In Lviv, mournful carols were sung for Ukrainians killed in the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

In Lviv, on Christmas Day, the "Homin" choir sang mournful carols dedicated to Ukrainians who died in the war. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi announced this event.

In Lviv, mournful carols were sung for Ukrainians killed in the war

In Lviv, the "Homin" choir sang mournful carols for Ukrainians who died in the war. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

On Christmas in Lviv, our "Homin" choir sang mournful carols for Ukrainians who died in the war. We remember who made this holiday possible for us today 

- Sadovyi reported.

Christmas procession with stars passed through the central squares and streets of Kyiv25.12.25, 16:42 • 2300 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCulture
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv