In Lviv, mournful carols were sung for Ukrainians killed in the war

In Lviv, the "Homin" choir sang mournful carols for Ukrainians who died in the war. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, UNN reports.

On Christmas in Lviv, our "Homin" choir sang mournful carols for Ukrainians who died in the war. We remember who made this holiday possible for us today - Sadovyi reported.

Christmas procession with stars passed through the central squares and streets of Kyiv