Combined Russian attack: number of casualties in Lviv region rises to eight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

In the Lviv region, as a result of a combined Russian strike, the number of casualties has risen to eight people. The police received 173 reports of property damage and destruction.

Combined Russian attack: number of casualties in Lviv region rises to eight

Due to a combined Russian attack in Lviv region, the number of injured has risen to eight. The police received 173 reports of property damage and destruction.

UNN reports this with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

Lviv police continue to document the consequences of the combined missile and drone attack on the city and region. As of 4:00 PM, four dead and eight injured are known

- the report says.

It is also reported that the police received 173 reports of property damage and destruction. Currently, investigators have recorded damage to residential buildings, industrial facilities, educational institutions, religious buildings, warehouses, garages, and cars. Explosive ordnance disposal technicians are examining the attack sites. 

Addition

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were active in the city, and explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized.

Sadovyi emphasized that the situation in Lviv after the enemy attack was very difficult. 

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Andriy Sadovyi
Lviv