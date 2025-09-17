$41.180.06
05:46 PM • 862 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
04:51 PM • 4020 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 9954 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
12:33 PM • 16854 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 31039 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 38048 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 37975 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 101679 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 119020 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 53739 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
Publications
Exclusives
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 51212 views
25 million crossings and hundreds of violators: State Border Guard Service spokesman tells what is happening on the border with the EU and MoldovaSeptember 17, 10:38 AM • 5052 views
Father of Iryna Zarutska, killed in the USA, left the country; information that he was not allowed to leave is false - DemchenkoSeptember 17, 10:56 AM • 15541 views
King Charles can influence Trump's stance on Ukraine - PoliticoSeptember 17, 11:08 AM • 20640 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 16943 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 17126 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM • 51400 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 101683 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 119022 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 66612 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Marco Rubio
Queen Camilla
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartment05:52 PM • 616 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000Photo05:24 PM • 1024 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 39357 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 44589 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 73793 views
Diia (service)
MIM-104 Patriot
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

The device will be seized and sent for examination, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case after a wiretapping device was found in the office of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. The device will be seized and sent for appropriate examinations. This was reported to a journalist by UNN in the SBU press service.

Details

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have launched a criminal proceeding regarding the discovery of an unauthorized technical device in the office of the mayor of Lviv. Currently, SBU officers are conducting all necessary investigative and operational measures in the premises of the Lviv City Council. The device will be seized and sent for appropriate examinations.

- reported the SBU.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 1 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal use of special technical means of obtaining information).

Recall

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported the presence of a wiretapping device in his office.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv