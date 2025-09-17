Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal case after a wiretapping device was found in the office of Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. The device will be seized and sent for appropriate examinations. This was reported to a journalist by UNN in the SBU press service.

Details

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine have launched a criminal proceeding regarding the discovery of an unauthorized technical device in the office of the mayor of Lviv. Currently, SBU officers are conducting all necessary investigative and operational measures in the premises of the Lviv City Council. The device will be seized and sent for appropriate examinations. - reported the SBU.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under Part 1 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal use of special technical means of obtaining information).

Recall

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi reported the presence of a wiretapping device in his office.