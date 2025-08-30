Operation "Siren" declared in Lviv due to Parubiy's murder: Sadovyi told what Lviv residents and city guests should know
Kyiv • UNN
Operation "Siren" has been declared in Lviv due to the murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy. The number of patrols and checkpoints has been increased in the city, and car and document checks are possible.
In Lviv, Operation "Siren" has been declared due to the murder of the former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, People's Deputy of the 9th convocation Andriy Parubiy. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said that there will be more patrols and checkpoints in the city, possible checks of cars and documents, and possible temporary inconveniences in traffic. Sadovyi wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.
Details
"Operation 'Siren' has been declared in Lviv. This is a special action plan for law enforcement agencies, which involves searching for and detaining armed criminals who pose an increased danger. Such a regime is introduced in cases where criminals flee the crime scene," Sadovyi said.
According to him, there will be more patrols and checkpoints in the city; possible checks of cars and documents; temporary inconveniences in traffic.
On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.
The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.
The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.
The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.
A video of Andriy Parubiy's murder in Lviv has appeared. A man with a Glovo bag shot the ex-head of the Verkhovna Rada in the back and fled.