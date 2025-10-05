As a result of the Russian attack, part of Lviv was left without electricity - city mayor

On the night of Forgiveness Sunday, October 5, Russia massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defense forces were active in the city, and explosions were heard. As a result of the enemy shelling, part of the city was de-energized. This was reported by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi in his Telegram, according to UNN.

Part of Lviv is without electricity. Riasne and Levandivka are known to be affected. We are clarifying the details. - wrote the official.

He urged citizens to remain calm and stay in safe places.

On the morning of October 5, public transport in Lviv was suspended due to a massive shelling of the city.

