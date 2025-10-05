Over 73,000 subscribers in Zaporizhzhia left without electricity after Russia's night attack

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, October 5, more than 73,000 subscribers were left without electricity. Power engineers are already working to restore electricity supply and plan to complete it by the end of the day. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov.

More than 73,000 subscribers are without power due to the enemy's night attack on Zaporizhzhia - Fedorov wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, more than 67,000 subscribers in the regional center and more than 6,000 in the Zaporizhzhia district are without electricity.

"Power engineers have already started restoration work, the planned completion time is by the end of the day," he added.

Recall

On the night of Sunday, October 5, Russia launched a massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, using Shahed-type attack drones and guided aerial bombs. As a result of at least 10 hits, power and water supply disruptions occurred in the city. Hits on residential buildings and fires were recorded.

As a result of this massive combined attack on Zaporizhzhia, one person died, and 9 more people were injured. Among the victims is a 16-year-old girl.

