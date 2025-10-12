The Ministry of Energy announced damage to energy facilities in three regions due to Russian actions

In the Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, enemy strikes on infrastructure facilities - gas transportation and energy - caused damage. Specialists are working on repairs and restoration, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

Tonight, the enemy once again attacked Ukraine's energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities. Energy facilities in Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions were damaged. SES rescuers and energy workers are working to stabilize the electricity supply situation as quickly as possible. - the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

Recall

Donetsk region is de-energized due to a targeted strike by Russian troops on energy infrastructure.

In the Odesa region, as a result of a night drone attack on October 12, a gas infrastructure facility was damaged.

From Saturday, Lviv was supposed to switch to a testing mode for electricity, water, gas, and communication supply. The decision was previously approved by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. The goal is to ensure that in the event of a possible blackout, alternative sources will work.