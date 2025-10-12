$41.510.00
October 11, 04:00 PM
A selection of films for long October evenings: from romance to dramaVideo
October 11, 02:06 PM
EES verification system introduced at EU borders: what Ukrainians need to know
October 11, 01:21 PM
There are good options, strong ideas: Zelenskyy discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Trump
October 11, 12:56 PM
Death of blogger Hanich in Kyiv: what is known about him, and to whom he wrote before his death
October 11, 12:10 PM
SBU drones hit Bashneft refinery, 1,400 kilometers from Ukraine - source
October 11, 08:54 AM
In Kyiv, a well-known blogger was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head: the police initiated criminal proceedings
October 10, 07:08 PM
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
The Ministry of Energy announced damage to energy facilities in three regions due to Russian actions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 848 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported damage to energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions. Specialists are working to restore electricity supply.

In the Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, enemy strikes on infrastructure facilities - gas transportation and energy - caused damage. Specialists are working on repairs and restoration, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Tonight, the enemy once again attacked Ukraine's energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities. Energy facilities in Donetsk, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions were damaged. SES rescuers and energy workers are working to stabilize the electricity supply situation as quickly as possible.

- the press service of the Ministry of Energy reported.

Donetsk region is de-energized due to a targeted strike by Russian troops on energy infrastructure.

In the Odesa region, as a result of a night drone attack on October 12, a gas infrastructure facility was damaged.

From Saturday, Lviv was supposed to switch to a testing mode for electricity, water, gas, and communication supply. The decision was previously approved by Mayor Andriy Sadovyi. The goal is to ensure that in the event of a possible blackout, alternative sources will work.

Ihor Telezhnikov

