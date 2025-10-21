$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
12:57 PM • 540 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
11:39 AM • 5944 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
10:33 AM • 13695 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 16453 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 16666 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 17438 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 16140 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 15007 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
October 21, 06:03 AM • 30611 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 20550 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
82%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 11462 views
Total blackout in Chernihiv after Russian attack: water utility explained where to get waterOctober 21, 03:55 AM • 7988 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles overnight, 58 out of 98 enemy drones neutralizedOctober 21, 05:40 AM • 5852 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24259 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23226 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 23334 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026October 21, 06:03 AM • 30611 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 38610 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 95753 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 67267 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
Budapest
United States
University of Culture
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix series12:00 PM • 2966 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 24351 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 22825 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 79119 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 73744 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

In eastern Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, frosts down to 0-3 °C are expected on the night of October 23. The State Emergency Service has declared the second level of danger, urging citizens to be careful.

Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine

Frosts have begun in a number of eastern regions of Ukraine. In connection with this, a second level of danger has been declared, reports the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Frosts in eastern Ukraine! On the night of October 23, in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict frosts in the air of 0–3 °C. A second level of danger, orange, has been declared! 

- reported the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service also urged Ukrainians to be careful and get out their scarves and down jackets.

Addition

On Wednesday, October 22, warm weather is expected in the south and west of Ukraine. It will be cold in the rest of Ukraine, with possible frosts.

Earlier, UNN reported that on October 19, the first snow of the year fell in the Kyiv region.

The first snow in Vyshhorod region fell at night. People went mushroom picking in the forest, but stumbled upon a snowy glade 

- reported by public pages.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWeather and environment
Mushrooms
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine