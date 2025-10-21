Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
In eastern Ukraine, particularly in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, frosts down to 0-3 °C are expected on the night of October 23. The State Emergency Service has declared the second level of danger, urging citizens to be careful.
Frosts have begun in a number of eastern regions of Ukraine. In connection with this, a second level of danger has been declared, reports the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.
Frosts in eastern Ukraine! On the night of October 23, in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict frosts in the air of 0–3 °C. A second level of danger, orange, has been declared!
The State Emergency Service also urged Ukrainians to be careful and get out their scarves and down jackets.
Addition
On Wednesday, October 22, warm weather is expected in the south and west of Ukraine. It will be cold in the rest of Ukraine, with possible frosts.
Earlier, UNN reported that on October 19, the first snow of the year fell in the Kyiv region.
The first snow in Vyshhorod region fell at night. People went mushroom picking in the forest, but stumbled upon a snowy glade