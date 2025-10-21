Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine

Frosts have begun in a number of eastern regions of Ukraine. In connection with this, a second level of danger has been declared, reports the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Frosts in eastern Ukraine! On the night of October 23, in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, forecasters of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center predict frosts in the air of 0–3 °C. A second level of danger, orange, has been declared! - reported the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service also urged Ukrainians to be careful and get out their scarves and down jackets.

On Wednesday, October 22, warm weather is expected in the south and west of Ukraine. It will be cold in the rest of Ukraine, with possible frosts.

Earlier, UNN reported that on October 19, the first snow of the year fell in the Kyiv region.