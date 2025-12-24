In Kyiv, a drug dealer was exposed selling psilocybin mushrooms disguised as chocolate
A 31-year-old man cultivated and sold psilocybin mushrooms, disguising them in chocolate bars. The value of the seized substances exceeds one million hryvnias.
In Kyiv, police exposed a 31-year-old man who set up a laboratory in his apartment for growing psilocybin mushrooms and sold them, disguised as chocolate bars. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.
Police found out that the man grew psychotropic mushrooms in his apartment, disguised them in chocolate bars, and sold them in Kyiv, handing them over to buyers face-to-face. He found clients through acquaintances and also sold psilocybin mushrooms in their "pure" form.
During a search at the man's place of residence, police seized chocolate bars containing psilocybin mushrooms, dried mushrooms, containers for growing mushrooms, zip-lock bags with mushroom spores, containers with mycelium, zip-lock bags with cannabis, the psychotropic substance kratom, and money obtained for the "goods."
According to preliminary estimates, the value of the seized substances at "black market" prices exceeds one million hryvnias. The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
Kyiv police investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal acquisition and storage of psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale, if the subject of such actions were particularly dangerous psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities.
The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for him in the form of custody. According to the sanction of the article, the offender faces up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.
