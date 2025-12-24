In Kyiv, a drug dealer was exposed selling psilocybin mushrooms disguised as chocolate

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
02:18 PM • 12 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 1682 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 13164 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 12034 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 15142 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 32406 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48214 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65396 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 72078 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42182 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2.2m/s
66%
764mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideoDecember 24, 04:30 AM • 22347 views
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 5438 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 15442 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 16330 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 4288 views
Publications
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 13174 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 65401 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 40262 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 72083 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 54732 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Thierry Breton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 200 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 15461 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 6330 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 32734 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 29795 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
The New York Times

In Kyiv, a drug dealer was exposed selling psilocybin mushrooms disguised as chocolate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

A 31-year-old man cultivated and sold psilocybin mushrooms, disguising them in chocolate bars. The value of the seized substances exceeds one million hryvnias.

In Kyiv, a drug dealer was exposed selling psilocybin mushrooms disguised as chocolate

In Kyiv, police exposed a 31-year-old man who set up a laboratory in his apartment for growing psilocybin mushrooms and sold them, disguised as chocolate bars. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Police found out that the man grew psychotropic mushrooms in his apartment, disguised them in chocolate bars, and sold them in Kyiv, handing them over to buyers face-to-face. He found clients through acquaintances and also sold psilocybin mushrooms in their "pure" form.

- the message says.

During a search at the man's place of residence, police seized chocolate bars containing psilocybin mushrooms, dried mushrooms, containers for growing mushrooms, zip-lock bags with mushroom spores, containers with mycelium, zip-lock bags with cannabis, the psychotropic substance kratom, and money obtained for the "goods."

According to preliminary estimates, the value of the seized substances at "black market" prices exceeds one million hryvnias. The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Kyiv police investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal acquisition and storage of psychotropic substances for the purpose of sale, if the subject of such actions were particularly dangerous psychotropic substances in particularly large quantities.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for him in the form of custody. According to the sanction of the article, the offender faces up to twelve years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In Kyiv, drug farmers were exposed, from whom 50 bags of hemp and 5 kg of cannabis were seized30.10.25, 16:44 • 3453 views

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Search
Mushrooms
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv