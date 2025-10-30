In Kyiv, drug farmers were exposed, from whom 50 bags of hemp and 5 kg of cannabis were seized

In Kyiv, two drug farmers were exposed, from whom 50 bags of hemp and 5 kg of cannabis were seized, they were notified of suspicion, and the suspects are currently in custody. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, two men who organized the cultivation of hemp and the sale of cannabis were notified of suspicion (Part 2 of Article 310, Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

It was established that the drug business was organized by two men aged 49 and 42. In Poltava region, they rented a private house where they grew cannabis and then dried and prepared it for sale. During the search, fifty bags of cannabis plants and five kilograms of the finished substance were found.

The suspects were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.

