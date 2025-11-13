$42.040.02
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 8312 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 16475 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20580 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 23483 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 21815 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 17936 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 54766 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78327 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71861 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3394 views

UNN offers 8 vegan and gluten-free recipes that stimulate well-being, reduce the load on the intestines, normalize weight and improve skin condition. Among them: green bean and celery salad, pumpkin and lentil salad, roasted garlic potatoes, wild rice and mushroom pilaf with cranberries, roasted carrot salad and date truffles.

Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes

Gluten-free dishes are not just a new trend; they stimulate improved well-being, reduced burden on the intestines, weight normalization, and improved skin condition. UNN offers 8 vegan and gluten-free recipes to satisfy all guests and leave a delicious impression in everyone's heart with simple dishes.

Green Bean and Celery Salad

Ingredients

  • 680 grams French green beans, trimmed;
    • 1½ tbsp apple cider vinegar;
      • 1½ tbsp Dijon mustard;
        • 1½ tbsp honey or maple syrup;
          • 1 tbsp grated fresh ginger;
            • 1½ tsp kosher salt;
              • ⅓ cup olive oil;
                • 3 cups thinly sliced celery (4–6 large stalks) + leaves for serving;
                  • 1 large apple;
                    • 1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds.

                      Preparation

                      First, pour water into a large pot and salt generously, bring to a boil. Add the beans and cook over medium heat for 3-5 minutes until they are bright and tender. This step can be done 48 hours in advance; you will need to dry them, then transfer them to a container and refrigerate.

                      In a separate bowl, combine vinegar, mustard, honey, ginger, and salt, slowly pouring in the oil until the mixture is smooth.

                      After drying the beans, add them, the apple, and celery to the bowl with the mixture, having previously cut the apple into thin strips, about 0.5 cm thick. Add sesame seeds, mix well.

                      To serve, transfer the salad to a plate, and pour over what is left at the bottom of the bowl. You can garnish with celery leaves and sesame seeds.

                      Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana11.11.25, 15:27 • 79601 view

                      Pumpkin and Lentil Salad

                      Ingredients

                      • 1 small butternut squash;
                        • 1 large red onion;
                          • 5 tbsp olive oil;
                            • 1¼ tsp kosher salt;
                              • ¾ tsp garam masala;
                                • 8 pitted dates;
                                  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar;
                                    • 230 g black lentils or 425 g green lentils;
                                      • 2 cups arugula (tightly packed);
                                        • Lemon wedges, for serving.

                                          Preparation

                                          Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

                                          Take the pumpkin, clean it of seeds and cut into crescent moons. Cut the onion in the same way. Mix this in a large bowl, adding 2 tablespoons of oil, salt and garam masala. Spread the mixture on two baking sheets. Save the bowl for the next step. Bake for approximately 25 minutes, until the pumpkin is soft and the vegetables on the bottom baking sheet are browned. Swap the baking sheets halfway through. Let the mixture cool.

                                          While the vegetables are cooling, add finely chopped dates, vinegar, 3 tablespoons of oil, and ¼ teaspoon of garam masala to the bowl. Gently mash half of the dates, then add the roasted vegetables, rinsed lentils, arugula, and salt. Mix.

                                          Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish10.11.25, 16:34 • 106872 views

                                          Roasted Garlic Potatoes

                                          Ingredients

                                          • 1.1 kg medium red potatoes;
                                            • 6 cloves garlic;
                                              • ⅓ cup olive oil;
                                                • 1 teaspoon kosher salt;
                                                  • black pepper;
                                                    • fresh parsley;

                                                      Preparation

                                                      Preheat oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Cut potatoes into quarters. Mince garlic, then mix in a bowl with potatoes; add olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.

                                                      Spread the mixture on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 45 minutes, until the potatoes are soft in the middle and crispy on the outside.

                                                      To serve, sprinkle the potatoes with chopped parsley. Enjoy!

                                                      Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste07.11.25, 15:34 • 62030 views

                                                      Wild Rice and Mushroom Pilaf with Cranberries

                                                      Ingredients

                                                      • 1 ½ cups long-grain and wild rice blend;
                                                        • ¾ cup dried cranberries;
                                                          • 3 tablespoons olive oil;
                                                            • 1 large onion;
                                                              • 450 g any mushrooms;
                                                                • salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste;
                                                                  • ½ cup dry white wine;
                                                                    • fresh parsley;
                                                                      • fresh tarragon, can be replaced with basil or oregano.

                                                                        Preparation

                                                                        Prepare the rice mixture as directed on the package, then add the cranberries, cover, and let stand for 10 minutes.

                                                                        Heat a large skillet, add oil and sauté finely chopped onion, cook for 4-5 minutes until translucent. Add sliced mushrooms, salt and pepper, cook for 6-8 minutes until mushrooms are soft. Pour in wine and simmer until it evaporates. Add chopped parsley and tarragon.

                                                                        Mix rice and mushrooms, can be served. 

                                                                        How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tips05.11.25, 13:38 • 52932 views

                                                                        Roasted Carrot Salad

                                                                        Ingredients

                                                                        • 900 g multicolored carrots;
                                                                          • 4 large shallots;
                                                                            • 5 sprigs fresh thyme;
                                                                              • 2 tbsp olive oil;
                                                                                • 1 tsp salt;
                                                                                  • ¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper;
                                                                                    • ¼ tsp crushed red pepper (chili);
                                                                                      • 2 tsp grated lemon zest.

                                                                                        Preparation

                                                                                        Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut peeled carrots in half, keeping the carrot tops. Place carrots, shallots, and thyme sprigs on the baking sheet.

                                                                                        Prepare the dressing. Mix oil, salt, black and red pepper. Mix well with the vegetables so that they are evenly coated with the spices. Tightly cover the baking sheet with foil and bake for 15 minutes.

                                                                                        While the vegetables are baking, wash and dry the carrot tops, chop them and add ⅓ cup of greens.

                                                                                        Remove the foil and bake for another 25-30 minutes, until the carrots are soft.

                                                                                        Moving on to serving. Let the vegetables rest for 10 minutes on the baking sheet. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle with lemon zest and chopped carrot tops. Drizzle with olive oil and salt.

                                                                                        Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes04.11.25, 15:50 • 62013 views

                                                                                        Date Truffles

                                                                                        Ingredients

                                                                                        • 13-15 pitted dates;
                                                                                          • ¼ cup almond flour;
                                                                                            • ¼ cup tahini;
                                                                                              • 225 g bittersweet chocolate;
                                                                                                • 1 tbsp coconut oil;
                                                                                                  • Pinch of sea salt.

                                                                                                    Preparation

                                                                                                    Chop dates, almond flour, and tahini until smooth. Form small balls from the mixture. Place the truffles in the refrigerator while you prepare the coating.

                                                                                                    In a bowl, combine chopped chocolate and coconut oil. Melt in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds. In total, melt for 90 seconds. Let the chocolate cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

                                                                                                    Carefully dip the truffles in chocolate, you can do this with a fork. Place the truffles on a plate. Drizzle with remaining chocolate and sprinkle with salt.

                                                                                                    Wait for the chocolate to harden, you can put it in the refrigerator. 

                                                                                                    Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets03.11.25, 14:26 • 4890 views

                                                                                                    Oleksandra Mesenko

                                                                                                    HealthPublicationsCulinary
