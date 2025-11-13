Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipes

Gluten-free dishes are not just a new trend; they stimulate improved well-being, reduced burden on the intestines, weight normalization, and improved skin condition. UNN offers 8 vegan and gluten-free recipes to satisfy all guests and leave a delicious impression in everyone's heart with simple dishes.

Green Bean and Celery Salad

Ingredients

680 grams French green beans, trimmed;

1½ tbsp apple cider vinegar;

1½ tbsp Dijon mustard;

1½ tbsp honey or maple syrup;

1 tbsp grated fresh ginger;

1½ tsp kosher salt;

⅓ cup olive oil;

3 cups thinly sliced celery (4–6 large stalks) + leaves for serving;

1 large apple;

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds.

Preparation

First, pour water into a large pot and salt generously, bring to a boil. Add the beans and cook over medium heat for 3-5 minutes until they are bright and tender. This step can be done 48 hours in advance; you will need to dry them, then transfer them to a container and refrigerate.

In a separate bowl, combine vinegar, mustard, honey, ginger, and salt, slowly pouring in the oil until the mixture is smooth.

After drying the beans, add them, the apple, and celery to the bowl with the mixture, having previously cut the apple into thin strips, about 0.5 cm thick. Add sesame seeds, mix well.

To serve, transfer the salad to a plate, and pour over what is left at the bottom of the bowl. You can garnish with celery leaves and sesame seeds.

Pumpkin and Lentil Salad

Ingredients

1 small butternut squash;

1 large red onion;

5 tbsp olive oil;

1¼ tsp kosher salt;

¾ tsp garam masala;

8 pitted dates;

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar;

230 g black lentils or 425 g green lentils;

2 cups arugula (tightly packed);

Lemon wedges, for serving.

Preparation

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Take the pumpkin, clean it of seeds and cut into crescent moons. Cut the onion in the same way. Mix this in a large bowl, adding 2 tablespoons of oil, salt and garam masala. Spread the mixture on two baking sheets. Save the bowl for the next step. Bake for approximately 25 minutes, until the pumpkin is soft and the vegetables on the bottom baking sheet are browned. Swap the baking sheets halfway through. Let the mixture cool.

While the vegetables are cooling, add finely chopped dates, vinegar, 3 tablespoons of oil, and ¼ teaspoon of garam masala to the bowl. Gently mash half of the dates, then add the roasted vegetables, rinsed lentils, arugula, and salt. Mix.

Roasted Garlic Potatoes

Ingredients

1.1 kg medium red potatoes;

6 cloves garlic;

⅓ cup olive oil;

1 teaspoon kosher salt;

black pepper;

fresh parsley;

Preparation

Preheat oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Cut potatoes into quarters. Mince garlic, then mix in a bowl with potatoes; add olive oil, salt, and pepper to taste.

Spread the mixture on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 45 minutes, until the potatoes are soft in the middle and crispy on the outside.

To serve, sprinkle the potatoes with chopped parsley. Enjoy!

Wild Rice and Mushroom Pilaf with Cranberries

Ingredients

1 ½ cups long-grain and wild rice blend;

¾ cup dried cranberries;

3 tablespoons olive oil;

1 large onion;

450 g any mushrooms;

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste;

½ cup dry white wine;

fresh parsley;

fresh tarragon, can be replaced with basil or oregano.

Preparation

Prepare the rice mixture as directed on the package, then add the cranberries, cover, and let stand for 10 minutes.

Heat a large skillet, add oil and sauté finely chopped onion, cook for 4-5 minutes until translucent. Add sliced mushrooms, salt and pepper, cook for 6-8 minutes until mushrooms are soft. Pour in wine and simmer until it evaporates. Add chopped parsley and tarragon.

Mix rice and mushrooms, can be served.

Roasted Carrot Salad

Ingredients

900 g multicolored carrots;

4 large shallots;

5 sprigs fresh thyme;

2 tbsp olive oil;

1 tsp salt;

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper;

¼ tsp crushed red pepper (chili);

2 tsp grated lemon zest.

Preparation

Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut peeled carrots in half, keeping the carrot tops. Place carrots, shallots, and thyme sprigs on the baking sheet.

Prepare the dressing. Mix oil, salt, black and red pepper. Mix well with the vegetables so that they are evenly coated with the spices. Tightly cover the baking sheet with foil and bake for 15 minutes.

While the vegetables are baking, wash and dry the carrot tops, chop them and add ⅓ cup of greens.

Remove the foil and bake for another 25-30 minutes, until the carrots are soft.

Moving on to serving. Let the vegetables rest for 10 minutes on the baking sheet. Transfer to a plate, sprinkle with lemon zest and chopped carrot tops. Drizzle with olive oil and salt.

Date Truffles

Ingredients

13-15 pitted dates;

¼ cup almond flour;

¼ cup tahini;

225 g bittersweet chocolate;

1 tbsp coconut oil;

Pinch of sea salt.

Preparation

Chop dates, almond flour, and tahini until smooth. Form small balls from the mixture. Place the truffles in the refrigerator while you prepare the coating.

In a bowl, combine chopped chocolate and coconut oil. Melt in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds. In total, melt for 90 seconds. Let the chocolate cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

Carefully dip the truffles in chocolate, you can do this with a fork. Place the truffles on a plate. Drizzle with remaining chocolate and sprinkle with salt.

Wait for the chocolate to harden, you can put it in the refrigerator.

