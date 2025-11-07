Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste

ukenru
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3762 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 11695 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30273 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30794 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35497 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 28399 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 29739 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 29617 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32775 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 70748 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The Guardian11:56 AM • 9712 views
Publications
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3762 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 4796 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30273 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30794 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35497 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Musician
Donald Trump
Alvin Bragg
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Boris Pistorius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Germany
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 7058 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 13116 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 24632 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a yearNovember 7, 07:49 AM • 17735 views
GTA VI release postponed againNovember 7, 06:53 AM • 21409 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mi-8
S-400 missile system

Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4798 views

Five original potato recipes that will turn a familiar ingredient into a festive dish. Among them are Italian tortilla, potato cookies, pumpkin and potato appetizer, baked potatoes with Brie cheese, and "Surprise" potatoes with quail egg.

Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste

Potatoes are a common ingredient on our table, but they can become a real culinary star! From crispy pumpkin and potato appetizers to potato surprises with quail eggs and Brie cheese. These recipes will turn simple potatoes into a festive, aromatic, and unusual dish that will surprise family and guests. This selection is presented by UNN for those who appreciate simple but effective recipes at home.

1. Italian Potato Tortilla

Ingredients

Potatoes - 2 pcs.

Chicken egg - 1 pc.

Garlic - 2 cloves

Butter - 10 g

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Spices - optional (potato seasoning, paprika, or Italian herbs)

You can also add sausages, onions, or your favorite vegetables.

Preparation

  1. Wash, peel, and grate the potatoes on a fine grater. Also, peel and grate or mince the garlic.
    1. In a bowl with potatoes and garlic, beat the egg. Add salt, pepper, and your favorite spices. Mix well; the mixture should be slightly runny due to the potato juice.
      1. Heat butter in a frying pan. Spoon the potato mixture, spread it evenly over the surface to form a flat layer.
        1. Fry over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until a golden crust appears. Carefully flip the tortilla with a spatula and fry on the other side until cooked.
          1. Serve hot, with sour cream, vegetables, or just as is. Perfect for breakfast or a light dinner!

            2. Potato Cookies 

            Ingredients

            Wheat flour - 500 g

            Baking powder - 1.5 tsp

            Mashed potatoes - 200 g

            Lard - 120 g

            Sugar - 180 g

            Vanilla sugar - 1.5 tsp

            Chicken egg - 1 pc.

            Preparation

            1. In a large bowl, mix flour with baking powder. Add mashed potatoes, lard, sugar, vanilla sugar, and egg.
              1. Knead the dough well until it has a smooth, soft consistency.
                1. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin into a layer about 0.5 cm thick. Use cookie cutters to cut out cookies of the desired shape.
                  1. Place the cookies on a baking sheet greased with butter or lined with parchment paper. Bake at 180°C for 10–15 minutes, until lightly golden.
                    1.  Roll the hot cookies in vanilla sugar for extra aroma.

                      Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunch24.10.25, 14:32 • 50837 views

                      3. Potatoes and Pumpkin with Turmeric 

                      Ingredients

                      Potatoes - to taste (approximately 3-4 pcs.)

                      Pumpkin - 300–400 g

                      Breadcrumbs - 3-4 tbsp

                      Turmeric - ½ tsp

                      Chili pepper - to taste

                      Salt - to taste

                      Oil - for frying

                      Preparation

                      1.  Boil potatoes in their skins until cooked, cool, and cut into 4 pieces. Peel the pumpkin and cut into medium cubes.
                        1. In a deep bowl, mix breadcrumbs, turmeric, chili pepper, and salt.
                          1. Roll each piece of potato and pumpkin in the prepared mixture so that the vegetables are evenly coated with the aromatic breading.
                            1. Heat oil in a frying pan. Fry the vegetables over medium heat until golden, crispy crust forms on all sides.
                              1.  Serve hot - as a standalone dish or as a side dish to meat, fish, or salad.

                                4. Baked Potatoes with Brie Cheese 

                                Ingredients

                                Potatoes (large) - 5 pcs.

                                Brie cheese - 200 g

                                Leek - 1 pc. (can be replaced with regular onion)

                                Butter - 60 g

                                Milk - 150 g

                                Garlic - 1-2 cloves

                                Herbes de Provence - 1 tsp

                                Salt - to taste

                                Ground black pepper - to taste

                                Preparation

                                1. Wash potatoes thoroughly and boil them in their skins until half-cooked. Then peel and cut into rounds or slices.
                                  1. Slice the leek into rings (or finely chop the regular onion). Peel the garlic and slice it thinly. Cut Brie cheese into small pieces.
                                    1. In a buttered baking dish, place half of the potatoes. Top with half of the onion, garlic, Brie cheese, and pieces of butter. Season with salt and pepper.
                                      1.  Repeat the layers once more with the remaining ingredients.
                                        1. Mix milk with Herbes de Provence and gently pour into the dish.
                                          1. Place in a preheated oven at 190°C for 45 minutes, until the potatoes are soft and the top is appetizingly golden.
                                            1.  Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs or a slice of cheese.

                                              5. Baked Potato "Surprise" 

                                              Ingredients (for 5 servings)

                                              Potatoes (boiled) - 5 pcs.

                                              Quail eggs - 5 pcs.

                                              Hard cheese - 50 g

                                              Salt - to taste

                                              Ground black pepper - to taste

                                              Preparation

                                              1. Boil potatoes in their skins until cooked. Let them cool slightly, then peel. If the potatoes are large, cut them in half.
                                                1.  Using a teaspoon, carefully remove the center from each potato, creating a hollow.
                                                  1. Crack one quail egg into each hollow. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
                                                    1. Grate hard cheese on a fine grater and sprinkle it over each potato.
                                                      1. Place the potatoes in a baking dish or on parchment paper. Bake at 180°C for approximately 25–30 minutes, until the cheese is golden and the egg is baked.

                                                          6. Serve hot, garnished with herbs.

                                                        Alla Kiosak

                                                        Life hackPublicationsCulinary
                                                        Animals