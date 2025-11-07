Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste

Potatoes are a common ingredient on our table, but they can become a real culinary star! From crispy pumpkin and potato appetizers to potato surprises with quail eggs and Brie cheese. These recipes will turn simple potatoes into a festive, aromatic, and unusual dish that will surprise family and guests. This selection is presented by UNN for those who appreciate simple but effective recipes at home.

1. Italian Potato Tortilla

Ingredients

Potatoes - 2 pcs.

Chicken egg - 1 pc.

Garlic - 2 cloves

Butter - 10 g

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Spices - optional (potato seasoning, paprika, or Italian herbs)

You can also add sausages, onions, or your favorite vegetables.

Preparation

Wash, peel, and grate the potatoes on a fine grater. Also, peel and grate or mince the garlic. In a bowl with potatoes and garlic, beat the egg. Add salt, pepper, and your favorite spices. Mix well; the mixture should be slightly runny due to the potato juice. Heat butter in a frying pan. Spoon the potato mixture, spread it evenly over the surface to form a flat layer. Fry over medium heat for 5-7 minutes until a golden crust appears. Carefully flip the tortilla with a spatula and fry on the other side until cooked. Serve hot, with sour cream, vegetables, or just as is. Perfect for breakfast or a light dinner!

2. Potato Cookies

Ingredients

Wheat flour - 500 g

Baking powder - 1.5 tsp

Mashed potatoes - 200 g

Lard - 120 g

Sugar - 180 g

Vanilla sugar - 1.5 tsp

Chicken egg - 1 pc.

Preparation

In a large bowl, mix flour with baking powder. Add mashed potatoes, lard, sugar, vanilla sugar, and egg. Knead the dough well until it has a smooth, soft consistency. Roll out the dough with a rolling pin into a layer about 0.5 cm thick. Use cookie cutters to cut out cookies of the desired shape. Place the cookies on a baking sheet greased with butter or lined with parchment paper. Bake at 180°C for 10–15 minutes, until lightly golden. Roll the hot cookies in vanilla sugar for extra aroma.

3. Potatoes and Pumpkin with Turmeric

Ingredients

Potatoes - to taste (approximately 3-4 pcs.)

Pumpkin - 300–400 g

Breadcrumbs - 3-4 tbsp

Turmeric - ½ tsp

Chili pepper - to taste

Salt - to taste

Oil - for frying

Preparation

Boil potatoes in their skins until cooked, cool, and cut into 4 pieces. Peel the pumpkin and cut into medium cubes. In a deep bowl, mix breadcrumbs, turmeric, chili pepper, and salt. Roll each piece of potato and pumpkin in the prepared mixture so that the vegetables are evenly coated with the aromatic breading. Heat oil in a frying pan. Fry the vegetables over medium heat until golden, crispy crust forms on all sides. Serve hot - as a standalone dish or as a side dish to meat, fish, or salad.

4. Baked Potatoes with Brie Cheese

Ingredients

Potatoes (large) - 5 pcs.

Brie cheese - 200 g

Leek - 1 pc. (can be replaced with regular onion)

Butter - 60 g

Milk - 150 g

Garlic - 1-2 cloves

Herbes de Provence - 1 tsp

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Preparation

Wash potatoes thoroughly and boil them in their skins until half-cooked. Then peel and cut into rounds or slices. Slice the leek into rings (or finely chop the regular onion). Peel the garlic and slice it thinly. Cut Brie cheese into small pieces. In a buttered baking dish, place half of the potatoes. Top with half of the onion, garlic, Brie cheese, and pieces of butter. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat the layers once more with the remaining ingredients. Mix milk with Herbes de Provence and gently pour into the dish. Place in a preheated oven at 190°C for 45 minutes, until the potatoes are soft and the top is appetizingly golden. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs or a slice of cheese.

5. Baked Potato "Surprise"

Ingredients (for 5 servings)

Potatoes (boiled) - 5 pcs.

Quail eggs - 5 pcs.

Hard cheese - 50 g

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Preparation

Boil potatoes in their skins until cooked. Let them cool slightly, then peel. If the potatoes are large, cut them in half. Using a teaspoon, carefully remove the center from each potato, creating a hollow. Crack one quail egg into each hollow. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Grate hard cheese on a fine grater and sprinkle it over each potato. Place the potatoes in a baking dish or on parchment paper. Bake at 180°C for approximately 25–30 minutes, until the cheese is golden and the egg is baked.

6. Serve hot, garnished with herbs.