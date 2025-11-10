Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish

Radish occupies a worthy place in the list of products that Ukrainians love to serve both during holidays and during ordinary lunches or dinners. And now, with the Christmas fast just around the corner, UNN will tell you about five original recipes for dishes with radish.

Radish and egg salad

Ingredients for 4 servings:

• 2 boiled eggs;

• 8 pcs. radish or 1 pc. daikon radish;

• 1 small can of canned corn;

• 1 salad mix: mâche, bull's blood, spinach;

• 1 fresh cucumber;

• olive oil;

• lemon juice;

• salt;

• black pepper.

Preparation:

1. Wash the radish, cucumber, and salad mix, and dry them on a towel. Place the colorful salad on a flat plate.

2. Place slices of boiled eggs on top. Add salt, pepper, and cucumber slices. Also, add boiled corn, radish slices. Spices to taste.

3. Use olive oil and lemon juice as a dressing.

Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste

Vitamin salad with radish and apple

Ingredients for 3-4 servings:

• 100 g of Chinese cabbage;

• 200 g of daikon radish and radish;

• 1 large apple;

• 1/2 lemon, juice;

• 3-4 tbsp. l. oil (sunflower, olive, mustard of your choice or a mixture thereof);

• salt, white pepper;

• decor: pea microgreens.

Preparation:

1. Prepare all ingredients. Wash and dry cabbage and apple. Wash daikon radish and radish, peel daikon radish. Finely chop the cabbage.

2. Peel the apples, grate them on the large side of the grater, immediately squeeze lemon juice on the apple so that it does not darken. Grate the radish and daikon radish on the same grater, leave two radishes whole and cut them into quarters.

3. Gently mix the cabbage, grated apples, daikon radish, and radish. Salt, pepper, add oil to taste. Mix again. Now decorate with radish quarters and microgreens. Serve freshly prepared.

Red radish salad

Ingredients for 3-4 servings:

• 200 g of radish;

• 1 medium carrot;

• 0.5 tsp. mustard;

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice;

• 1 tsp. honey;

• 4 tbsp. olive oil;

• salt, black ground pepper (to taste).

Preparation:

1. Grate peeled radish and carrots on a grater for Korean carrots.

2. In a deep bowl, combine: mustard, lemon juice, honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly until a homogeneous mixture.

3. Dress the vegetables and let the salad steep for at least 10 minutes so that the vegetables are well marinated.

Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes

Black radish salad

Ingredients for 2-3 servings:

• 1 (200 g) black radish;

• 1 small carrot;

• 1 apple;

• 150 g ham;

• salt;

• 1 tsp. sugar;

• 4-5 tbsp. sour cream or mayonnaise.

Preparation:

1. Peel the radish, wash it, and grate it on a large grater, then pour cold water over it for 10 minutes to remove bitterness.

2. Squeeze, drain the water, add ham cut into strips, grated carrots, peeled and diced apple.

3. Dress with sour cream or mayonnaise, add salt and sugar to taste. Mix.

Radish soup with millet

Ingredients for 4 servings:

• 1 (approximately 120 g) radish;

• 1 carrot;

• 1 onion;

• 1 tbsp. oil;

• 1 (approximately 100 g) potato;

• 40 g millet;

• 1 tomato;

• salt, pepper, mint

• 1.3 l water.

Preparation:

1. Wash and peel the vegetables. Grate the radish and carrots. Cut the onion and potatoes into cubes.

2. Pour oil into a saucepan, add radish and carrots. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes.

3. Add onion, mix. Add potatoes, washed millet. Pour water and cook until potatoes are done. Dice tomatoes. Add to the soup and cook for another 5 minutes. Salt and add spices. When serving, sprinkle with herbs.

Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets