Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish

Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
01:10 PM • 24442 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
12:12 PM • 23864 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
10:02 AM • 37932 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
09:50 AM • 74473 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
November 10, 09:28 AM • 39892 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 43509 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38530 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30696 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54431 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russians need not territories, but the destruction of Ukraine as a nation and state - ZelenskyyNovember 10, 08:49 AM • 19672 views
In most regions, power outage schedules are in effect until the end of the day, consumption is high - UkrenergoNovember 10, 08:51 AM • 17718 views
Halushchenko and Hrynchuk may lose their positions: relevant statements and resolutions have been submitted to the RadaNovember 10, 09:27 AM • 35165 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 38713 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation10:55 AM • 39241 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 4670 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto01:36 PM • 18338 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in Kharkiv01:27 PM • 11429 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
01:10 PM • 24442 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
09:50 AM • 74473 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhoto01:25 PM • 8430 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?10:51 AM • 39453 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 64978 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 112914 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 180717 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4680 views

Five original recipes for dishes with radish are presented, which Ukrainians love to serve. Among them are salads with eggs, apples, carrots, and ham, as well as radish soup with millet.

Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish

Radish occupies a worthy place in the list of products that Ukrainians love to serve both during holidays and during ordinary lunches or dinners. And now, with the Christmas fast just around the corner, UNN will tell you about five original recipes for dishes with radish.

Radish and egg salad

Ingredients for 4 servings:

• 2 boiled eggs;

• 8 pcs. radish or 1 pc. daikon radish;

• 1 small can of canned corn;

• 1 salad mix: mâche, bull's blood, spinach;

• 1 fresh cucumber;

• olive oil;

• lemon juice;

• salt;

• black pepper.

Preparation:

1. Wash the radish, cucumber, and salad mix, and dry them on a towel. Place the colorful salad on a flat plate.

2. Place slices of boiled eggs on top. Add salt, pepper, and cucumber slices. Also, add boiled corn, radish slices. Spices to taste.

3. Use olive oil and lemon juice as a dressing.

Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste07.11.25, 15:34 • 59523 views

Vitamin salad with radish and apple

Ingredients for 3-4 servings:

• 100 g of Chinese cabbage;

• 200 g of daikon radish and radish;

• 1 large apple;

• 1/2 lemon, juice;

• 3-4 tbsp. l. oil (sunflower, olive, mustard of your choice or a mixture thereof);

• salt, white pepper;

• decor: pea microgreens.

Preparation:

1. Prepare all ingredients. Wash and dry cabbage and apple. Wash daikon radish and radish, peel daikon radish. Finely chop the cabbage.

2. Peel the apples, grate them on the large side of the grater, immediately squeeze lemon juice on the apple so that it does not darken. Grate the radish and daikon radish on the same grater, leave two radishes whole and cut them into quarters.

3. Gently mix the cabbage, grated apples, daikon radish, and radish. Salt, pepper, add oil to taste. Mix again. Now decorate with radish quarters and microgreens. Serve freshly prepared.

Red radish salad

Ingredients for 3-4 servings:

• 200 g of radish;

• 1 medium carrot;

• 0.5 tsp. mustard;

• 1 tbsp. lemon juice;

• 1 tsp. honey;

• 4 tbsp. olive oil;

• salt, black ground pepper (to taste).

Preparation:

1. Grate peeled radish and carrots on a grater for Korean carrots.

2. In a deep bowl, combine: mustard, lemon juice, honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Mix thoroughly until a homogeneous mixture.

3. Dress the vegetables and let the salad steep for at least 10 minutes so that the vegetables are well marinated.

Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes04.11.25, 15:50 • 61464 views

Black radish salad

Ingredients for 2-3 servings:

• 1 (200 g) black radish;

• 1 small carrot;

• 1 apple;

• 150 g ham;

• salt;

• 1 tsp. sugar;

• 4-5 tbsp. sour cream or mayonnaise.

Preparation:

1. Peel the radish, wash it, and grate it on a large grater, then pour cold water over it for 10 minutes to remove bitterness.

2. Squeeze, drain the water, add ham cut into strips, grated carrots, peeled and diced apple.

3. Dress with sour cream or mayonnaise, add salt and sugar to taste. Mix.

Radish soup with millet

Ingredients for 4 servings:

• 1 (approximately 120 g) radish;

• 1 carrot;

• 1 onion;

• 1 tbsp. oil;

• 1 (approximately 100 g) potato;

• 40 g millet;

• 1 tomato;

• salt, pepper, mint

• 1.3 l water.

Preparation:

1. Wash and peel the vegetables. Grate the radish and carrots. Cut the onion and potatoes into cubes.

2. Pour oil into a saucepan, add radish and carrots. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes.

3. Add onion, mix. Add potatoes, washed millet. Pour water and cook until potatoes are done. Dice tomatoes. Add to the soup and cook for another 5 minutes. Salt and add spices. When serving, sprinkle with herbs.

Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets03.11.25, 14:26 • 4713 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Life hackPublicationsCulinary